Q:chi Announces Updates to Harmoni Platform to Stop End-of-Quarter Marketing Panic Buying

Q:chi , an enterprise marketing performance solution provider, today announced significant updates to its Q:chi ) Harmoni platform.

Designed to replace disconnected planning and budget silos, the enhanced platform provides marketing teams with a unified infrastructure, which links strategic planning directly to real-time budget pacing and operational execution.

Greg Evans, Founder and CEO of Q:chi said: “When planning tools and financial reports operate independently, marketers are forced to base critical investment decisions on stale information. Then by referencing numbers that are potentially weeks out of date, teams are left entirely unaware of their true budget burn rate.”

Greg points out that this operational lag is the root cause of inefficient spending cycles and missed pipeline.

“Without clear sight into active spending, agile course correction becomes absolute guesswork,” he added. “By the time leaders finally realize they are underspending, the window for strategic reallocation has already closed. That data lag is exactly what forces marketing teams into a state of panicked decision making, leaving them to dump remaining funds into low-ROI activities.”

Now the updated Q:chi ) Harmoni platform empowers marketing leaders to optimise budget pacing, align execution with financial targets, and ensure no demand-generation opportunity is lost to unspent or misallocated budgets. Through a dynamic orchestration layer, strategic and tactical plans are anchored to real-time budget and financial commitment data, eliminating the blind spots that lead to wasted capital.

“For far too long, Marketing has been asked to manage millions in spend without the right systems to see it: no real-time view of budget, no line of sight on commitments, no single source of truth”, said Greg.

“Harmoni gives CMOs and Marketers the solution to end the cycle of foregone demand and panic buying, ensuring every investment drives tangible business growth, intentionally.”

Key capabilities

Real-Time Burn Rate & Pacing: Immediate visibility into budget consumption across all campaigns ensures consistent pacing, preventing mid-year underspend and entirely eliminating end-of-quarter spend pressure.

Synchronised Planning: Top-down strategy directly connects to bottom-up execution. Every pound/dollar spent is mapped to defined business goals to maximize demand generation, rather than simply exhausting a budget.

Unified Ecosystem: Plans and live financial allocations share the exact same environment, giving leaders real-time insight into how shifting campaign investments impact broader financial targets.

Dynamic Scenario Modeling: Teams can move beyond static annual plans by modeling multiple budget scenarios, allowing for rapid resource reallocation before underspend occurs.

Cross-Functional Alignment: Finance, Sales, and executive stakeholders share a transparent, credible view of the marketing roadmap, building trust and eliminating departmental friction.

“The ‘use it or lose it’ budget mentality exists only because marketing leaders haven’t had the tools to pace their spend accurately,” added Greg Evans.

“Q:chi ) Harmoni equips leadership to answer the board’s toughest questions definitively; ensuring every dollar is orchestrated for maximum impact.”