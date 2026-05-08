Reacton Fire Suppression Ltd receives prestigious King’s Award for Innovation

Reacton Fire Suppression Ltd has received a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, becoming one of only 52 organisations across the UK to earn the honour in 2026.

As part of the celebrations, CEO Sam Malins will attend a ceremony at St James’s Palace, where he will meet His Majesty King Charles III. Widely regarded as the UK’s highest business accolade, the King’s Awards for Enterprise are internationally recognised for celebrating exceptional achievement, with 2026 marking the programme’s 60th anniversary.

The award recognises Reacton ’s groundbreaking and British-made fire suppression systems, which today protect billions of pounds worth of assets. Combining advanced detection and suppression technologies, they automatically extinguish fires at their source. At the heart of the innovation is a proprietary pneumatic detection tube filled with nitrogen. When exposed to heat or flame, the tube ruptures, instantly triggering the release of an extinguishing agent—without the need for external power.

This power-independent capability is a major advancement in fire safety, particularly in high-risk environments where electrical systems may fail. Reacton systems can also incorporate electronic linear detection as an alternative, offering flexibility across a wide range of applications—from heavy plant machinery and bus engines to electrical control panels and CNC equipment.

The King’s Awards commended Reacton’s dual-agent suppression technology. This combines dry powder for rapid flame knockdown with wet chemical to cool surfaces and prevent re-ignition. The result is faster, more effective fire suppression compared to traditional single-agent systems. For sensitive environments, clean agent options—fluorinated ketones discharged as gas—extinguish fires without leaving residue, making them safe for occupied or equipment-heavy spaces.

Further innovation lies in the system’s simplicity and scalability. Reacton uses a “one valve fits all” approach, meaning the same core valve technology can protect anything from a small electrical cabinet to a 400-tonne mining machine. Only the cylinder size and agent volume vary, reducing complexity and installation time while improving reliability.

Reacton ’s journey began in 2010 when Sam Malins acquired a small start-up with the aim of solving a critical gap in fire protection for high-value mobile equipment. Following the 2016 acquisition of Reacton Fire Suppression Ltd, the business became an Essex-based hub for manufacturing, research and development as well as international sales.

Today, Reacton protects billions of pounds’ worth of assets across sectors including public transport, mining, IT infrastructure, manufacturing and defence, with key markets in the USA, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Africa and Central Asia. Clients include JCB and DP World. Crucially by protecting equipment, the systems also help safeguard lives across the world.

Commenting on the award, Sam Malins[2] said: “This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team. We’ve always believed that even in the face of challenges, there is a solution—you just have to go and find it. This award is proof of that mindset in action.”

Sam Malins is a driven and resilient entrepreneur, Essex born and bred, he was inspired from a young age by business thinking and books such as Good to Great by Jim Collins and Brad Sugars’ Action Coaching methodology. Citing Richard Branson as inspiration, Sam is guided by his belief that “there is always a yes out there.” He leads his team with focus, determination and quiet confidence.

The King’s Award celebrates not only British-made innovation but also the vision, resilience and leadership driving it forward—qualities that continue to define Reacton’s success.