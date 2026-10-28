Shropshire and Powys Oil Heating Specialist Unveils Dedicated Customer Website

Homeowners looking for experienced oil heating engineers in Shropshire and Powys can now access clearer information about servicing, breakdown repairs and replacement systems through a newly launched website from an established regional heating specialist.

Smiths Heating (Wales) Ltd has introduced the website to highlight its domestic oil heating expertise and explain the services provided by its engineers.

The business has more than 35 years of experience and remains family operated, with its specialist knowledge passed through three generations.

Its work is particularly relevant to rural households, where oil-fired heating continues to provide an essential alternative to mains gas.

The Welsh Government’s published 2021 Census figures show that 27.7% of homes in Powys relied exclusively on oil central heating, while the figure across Wales was 7.8%.

This substantial regional difference highlights the continuing importance of oil heating services in communities where access to mains gas is limited.

For residents using oil boilers, finding an engineer with appropriate experience is important when scheduling maintenance, investigating breakdowns or planning an installation.

Smiths Heating (Wales) Ltd provides these services across Oswestry, Shropshire and Powys, with a focus on domestic oil-fired systems.

Its new online platform gives homeowners an overview of oil boiler servicing, repairs, fault diagnosis, replacement installations and heating upgrades.

Customers can also use the website to learn more about the company and determine whether their location is covered.

Murray Drennan, Director at Smiths Heating (Wales) Ltd, said:

“Oil heating remains essential for many rural households across Shropshire and Powys, particularly during the colder months. We wanted the new website to make it easier for homeowners to find the specialist services they need, while also reflecting the experience and personal service that have been part of the business for more than 35 years.”

Unlike businesses offering general plumbing alongside heating services, Smiths Heating (Wales) Ltd concentrates on specialist oil heating work.

This dedicated approach covers the ongoing maintenance of existing boilers as well as repairs, replacement equipment and system improvements.

The company is OFTEC Registered and holds Worcester Accredited Service Partner recognition, providing customers with established professional credentials.

Another feature of its service is the use of fully equipped vans carrying a broad selection of frequently needed boiler components.

By bringing commonly required parts to appointments, engineers can often diagnose and repair faults during their first visit.

This can reduce the inconvenience associated with waiting for replacement components or arranging additional visits, particularly for properties in rural locations.

The website launch also reflects the increasing importance of online information in the process of choosing a heating specialist.

While word-of-mouth recommendations remain valuable, customers often want to understand a provider’s services and credentials before making contact.

The new website makes that information easier to find, supporting the company’s established customer service approach.

Smiths Heating (Wales) Ltd continues to serve households across the Welsh border region, bringing together recognised industry credentials, specialist experience and the personal values of a third-generation family business.