Small Businesses Turn to SharePoint Best Practices as File and Security Issues Grow

London, UK – 28 May, 2026 — Growing search interest around SharePoint best practices is highlighting a common challenge for small businesses using Microsoft 365: how to manage documents, permissions and collaboration as organisations grow.

Digital workplace consultancy Adepteq has published a new guide, “SharePoint Best Practices for Small Businesses”, addressing the practical issues many organisations encounter after moving away from shared drives and email-based file sharing.

Small businesses often adopt SharePoint with the aim of improving collaboration and control, but struggle to achieve consistent results. Common issues include duplicated documents, files spread across Microsoft Teams, email inboxes and shared drives, unclear permissions, and low user adoption. These challenges are increasingly reflected in search behaviour as leaders look for clearer guidance on how SharePoint should be structured and governed.

The guide opens with a representative scenario that mirrors these experiences. It describes a growing architectural practice where documents were scattered across multiple systems, leading to outdated files being used, sensitive information being visible to the wrong people, and new staff struggling to locate policies and templates. By implementing SharePoint as a structured, central platform – with version control, permissions and approval workflows – the organisation was able to improve confidence in its information and day‑to‑day processes. The scenario is presented as illustrative rather than a verified case study.

Commenting on the issue, Phil Cave, Technical Director at Adepteq, said: “What we see time and again is that SharePoint itself isn’t the problem. Small businesses struggle when it’s introduced without clear objectives, structure or ownership. The questions people are searching for online reflect a need for practical guidance on how to make SharePoint work day to day, not just how to switch it on.”

The guide outlines what SharePoint delivers for small businesses as part of Microsoft 365, including secure document management, intranet and knowledge hubs, real-time collaboration, automation of approvals and processes, and control over access and compliance. It emphasises that these capabilities are already available to many organisations but are often underused when SharePoint is launched without governance or user support.

Key recommendations include starting with clear business goals, keeping information architecture simple and scalable, using metadata instead of deep folder structures, managing permissions through groups rather than individuals, and prioritising training and adoption. The guide also highlights common mistakes, such as replicating file server structures and assuming users will adapt without guidance.

The full guide is here