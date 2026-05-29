Squire Group reinforces franchise sector commitment through BFA membership

LEICESTER, UK – May 29, 2026 – Squire Group has taken another step in its support for UK franchise businesses after becoming a member of the British Franchise Association.

Operating from Leicester, the company provides compliance, fire safety, CCTV and intruder alarm solutions for organisations with multiple sites across the country.

The membership reflects Squire Group’s increasing focus on franchise operators, many of whom require consistent security standards and centralised oversight between locations.

“Franchise operators need dependable partners who understand the challenges they face. Our aim is to provide joined-up fire, security and compliance services, alongside technology that allows users to access systems from their phones wherever they are,” said Jacob Squire, Digital Strategist at Squire Group.

Franchise networks often deal with operational challenges linked to compliance requirements, security management and maintaining dependable systems across several premises.

Squire Group explained that its service offering is intended to simplify those processes through a single-provider solution covering installation, maintenance and continued support.

The business also reported rising interest in smart, remotely accessible systems among franchise owners and managers.

Its technology enables authorised users to check live CCTV feeds, manage intruder alarms and oversee fire systems using smartphone-connected platforms, helping improve visibility across sites while off premises.

Franchising remains a key part of the UK business landscape, spanning industries including retail, hospitality, care, fitness and professional services.

The company added that its BFA membership will create new opportunities to connect with franchise operators and industry partners while raising awareness of its services within the market.

Squire Group said its long-term goal is to become a trusted national provider of security and compliance solutions for franchise businesses.

ENDS