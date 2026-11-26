Manchester consultancy Copernicus offers exporters a free check before they plan their 2027 markets

TradeVector , a new trade intelligence service from Copernicus International Consulting, lets UK exporters see, by company name, who imports their product in a target country, how often and in what volume. Launched this month, it offers every exporter a free scoping note before they plan their 2027 markets.

TradeVector draws on more than 3 billion customs declarations from over 40 markets whose records name the trading companies, with companies in more than 130 countries identified. It shows both sides of each trade. Every financial figure carries a grade from A to D, so clients can see which figures are firm and which are estimates.

One sample report, built from 2025 Ecuadorian customs records, traced $31.3 million of whisky arriving in the country and named 25 importers. In a separate three-month project, TradeVector named the buyers of more than $250 million of UK-made whisky across 28 countries.

The service answers five questions:

Buyer List: who buys this product in this market?

Supplier Map: who makes and ships this product from this market?

Competitor Trace: where do named competitors sell, and to whom?

Target Profile: which companies are worth approaching or acquiring? Each comes with ownership details, a named decision-maker and sanctions screening.

Agency Programme: regular reports for trade promotion agencies that support exporters all year.

Before a client pays, a free scoping note confirms in writing whether the records cover their product and market, and how recent the data is. If the records cannot answer the question, the client is told first.

Helen Flowers, Marketing Director at Copernicus International Consulting said: “Since 1999, clients have asked us the same questions. Who really buys this product in that market? Is that supplier as big as it says? Customs records answer those questions with evidence, not opinion. If you are planning where to sell in 2027, a free scoping note tells you what the records show before you spend anything.”

TradeVector reports come in two levels. A standard report gives a ranked list, charts and an Excel workbook. An enhanced report adds a dashboard, maps and activity over time. Sanctions screening against UK, EU, UN and US lists comes with every Target Profile and can be added to any report.