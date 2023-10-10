Trailblazers of the UK Recruitment Industry Honored at the 2023 Recruitment Awards

Business Awards UK proudly presents the 2023 Recruitment Awards, a celebration of the outstanding achievements of agencies and professionals who have redefined excellence in the recruitment industry. This year’s winners and finalists have showcased remarkable skills, innovation, and unwavering dedication to both clients and candidates.

2023 Recruitment Awards Winners

Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd : Best Recruitment Partnership, Diversity & Inclusion Champion

: Best Recruitment Partnership, Diversity & Inclusion Champion Citrus Connect Recruitment : Best Sales & Marketing Recruitment Agency, Best National Recruitment Agency

: Best Sales & Marketing Recruitment Agency, Best National Recruitment Agency Culture Recruitment : Best Workplace Environment

: Best Workplace Environment DMOS People : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Small

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Small Fusion People Limited : Best Engineering Recruitment Agency

: Best Engineering Recruitment Agency Hepzibar Care Agency Limited : Best Professional Services Recruitment Agency, Best Public Sector Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Agency of the Year – Medium

: Best Professional Services Recruitment Agency, Best Public Sector Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Agency of the Year – Medium Hospitality Catering Recruitment services ltd : Best Client Support, Best Staff Training

: Best Client Support, Best Staff Training Huntsman Recruitment Ltd : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Temporary, Best Candidate Care

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Temporary, Best Candidate Care Recruitment Pro : Best Newcomer Agency, Best Flexible Work Strategy

: Best Newcomer Agency, Best Flexible Work Strategy Resource Finder : Recruitment Industry Leader of the Year

: Recruitment Industry Leader of the Year Talent Locker : Best Specialist Recruitment Agency, Most Innovative Recruitment Agency

: Best Specialist Recruitment Agency, Most Innovative Recruitment Agency Templeton & Partners : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Large, Best Health & Wellbeing Strategy, Best International Recruitment Agency

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Large, Best Health & Wellbeing Strategy, Best International Recruitment Agency True North Consulting Group Ltd.: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Start-Up, Recruitment Agency of the Year – Micro, Best Recruitment Agency Website

2023 Recruitment Awards Finalists

Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd : Best National Recruitment Agency

: Best National Recruitment Agency Citrus Connect Recruitment : Best Specialist Recruitment Agency, Best Recruitment Partnership

: Best Specialist Recruitment Agency, Best Recruitment Partnership People Group : Best Flexible Work Strategy

: Best Flexible Work Strategy Platform Recruitment : Best Engineering Recruitment Agency, Best Candidate Care

: Best Engineering Recruitment Agency, Best Candidate Care Recruitment Pro : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Micro

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Micro Talent Locker : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Small

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Small Templeton & Partners : Most Innovative Recruitment Agency, Diversity & Inclusion Champion

: Most Innovative Recruitment Agency, Diversity & Inclusion Champion This Is Prime : Recruitment Agency of the Year – Micro

: Recruitment Agency of the Year – Micro True North Consulting Group Ltd.: Best Client Support

The winners of the 2023 Recruitment Awards have set remarkable new standards in their respective categories. From Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd’s dedication to diversity and inclusion to Citrus Connect Recruitment’s excellence in sales and marketing, each winner has demonstrated exceptional performance. Hepzibar Care Agency Limited’s multiple wins highlight their comprehensive excellence in the recruitment sector, while True North Consulting Group Ltd. has made an impressive debut by winning in three categories.

The finalists have also showcased extraordinary talent and were recognised for their outstanding achievements. From People Group’s innovative flexible work strategy to Platform Recruitment’s commitment to candidate care, each finalist has proven to be a leader in their respective fields.

The 2023 Recruitment Awards stand as a testament to recognising and celebrating the exceptional efforts of these agencies and professionals who continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the recruitment industry.

For more information about the 2023 Recruitment Awards or to request interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.