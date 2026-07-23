Transense strengthens European reach through new tyre technology distribution partnership

Transense Technologies plc, based in Oxfordshire, has signed Hamaton Ltd and Tyresure Ltd as its preferred distribution partners for the Translogik range of tyre inspection equipment and the TireTask digital tyre management platform across Europe and the Middle East. The collaboration is designed to broaden regional access to Transense’s technology while improving local sales support, product availability and customer service.

The appointment marks Transense’s first dedicated distribution partnership with a company operating across mainland Europe. By working with Hamaton’s established sales and logistics network, the company aims to make its products more accessible to customers while strengthening technical support throughout the region.

The agreement comes as fleet operators and tyre service providers continue to adopt digital solutions for tyre management. New EU requirements introduced in 2024 for tyre pressure monitoring systems on commercial vehicles and trailers, alongside proposed Digital Product Passport legislation and the growing adoption of RFID-enabled tyres, are changing how tyre information is collected, managed and used.

These industry developments are increasing demand for connected inspection technologies that can capture reliable, traceable tyre data and support more efficient maintenance processes.

Operating across Europe and extending into the Middle East, Hamaton Ltd and Tyresure Ltd are established distributors of TPMS solutions, serving customers in the commercial vehicle, tyre service and automotive aftermarket sectors.

As part of the partnership, Hamaton and Tyresure will distribute the complete Translogik product portfolio, including TLGX tyre inspection devices that measure tread depth, tyre pressure, TPMS and RFID data, together with the TireTask tyre management software platform.

Products will be held at Hamaton’s distribution facility in Germany, providing faster delivery throughout the European Union, easier purchasing and access to local technical support.

Ryan Maughan, Managing Director of Transense Technologies plc, said: “This partnership is an important step in our international growth strategy. Hamaton and Tyresure have an excellent reputation across the European tyre industry, with the technical expertise, customer relationships and market reach to support wider adoption of our digital tyre inspection solutions.

“As fleets and tyre service providers increasingly digitise their operations, we’re making it easier for customers across Europe and the Middle East to access Translogik technology through a trusted regional partner.”

Martin Blakey, Managing Director of Hamaton Ltd and Tyresure Ltd, said: “Customers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions which provide better visibility of tyre condition throughout the asset lifecycle, whilst improving efficiency for fleet operations. Translogik complements our TPMS portfolio by adding advanced digital inspection and tyre management capabilities.

“With Digital Product Passports and RFID technology set to play an increasingly important role in the tyre industry, we’re pleased to offer customers solutions that help prepare for the next generation of tyre management.”

The preferred distributor agreement supports Transense’s wider strategy of expanding global access to its tyre inspection technologies through experienced regional partners, while continuing to provide direct customer support and explore further distribution opportunities.