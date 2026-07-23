Why DAZN Trusted VOXY Media House to Tell Anthony Joshua’s Return to the Ring

WIGAN, UK. July 23rd, 2026 – With Anthony Joshua returning to the ring this weekend following one of the most difficult chapters of his life, DAZN has once again entrusted With Anthony Joshua returning to the ring this weekend following one of the most difficult chapters of his life, DAZN has once again entrusted VOXY Media House with telling one of the most important stories of his career through a 30-minute preview documentary.

Following the tragic events of January and the heartbreaking loss of two of Anthony’s closest friends, Sina Gham and Latif Ayodele, this is far more than a traditional fight documentary. It is a story of resilience, reflection and the road back to the ring.

Ryan Connor and Joe Mitchinson, founders of VOXY Media House , have worked alongside Anthony Joshua and his team for over a decade, documenting defining moments throughout his career. Having also known both Sina Gham and Latif Ayodele through years spent around training camps and AJ’s inner circle, the documentary became more than another production. It became a responsibility to tell an important chapter of Anthony’s journey with honesty, care and respect.

Joe Mitchinson, Co-Founder of VOXY Media House and Director of Photography of The Come Back documentary, said:



“Working with Anthony and his team for over a decade has allowed me to witness moments that most people never see. Knowing Sina and Lats personally made this documentary deeply meaningful for me. Every decision behind the camera was driven by a desire to tell Anthony’s story truthfully and respectfully, while doing justice to everyone involved.”



Now, after years of building that trust, DAZN has once again partnered with VOXY Media House to produce a 30-minute DAZN Original documentary following Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring. Directed by Ryan Connor and shot by Director of Photography Joe Mitchinson, the film was built around exclusive access to AJ and his team inside training camp, creating a cinematic, emotionally driven documentary that explores the mindset, resilience and determination behind one of the biggest comebacks of Anthony Joshua’s career. Featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, including Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew, Carl Frampton, AJ’s first trainer Sean Murphy and comedian Rob Beckett, the documentary offers audiences a unique perspective on the man behind one of Britain’s greatest sporting icons. Given the sensitive nature of the story, Anthony Joshua and Team AJ were closely involved throughout the editorial process, with AJ personally signing off the final film. Ryan Connor, Co-Founder of VOXY Media House and Director of The Come Back documentary, said:



“This project was much more than another documentary. From the very beginning, I knew it had to be handled with care and respect. Everyone who took part spoke from the heart, and I believe that honesty is what will resonate with audiences around the world. My hope is that people don’t just see Anthony Joshua returning to the ring. They see someone choosing to keep moving forward after one of the hardest chapters of his life. If this documentary helps anyone who is dealing with loss or their own personal struggles, then that’s a really special thing.” Filmed across New York, Spain and London, the documentary will be distributed across DAZN’s platform, YouTube, broadcast, FAST and social channels, supported by a significant external distribution and PR campaign spanning the BBC, The Sun, national press, boxing media and major social-first publishers including LADbible, SPORTbible, JOE, UNILAD and Pubity. Filmed across New York, Spain and London, the documentary will be distributed across DAZN’s platform, YouTube, broadcast, FAST and social channels, supported by a significant external distribution and PR campaign spanning the BBC, The Sun, national press, boxing media and major social-first publishers including LADbible, SPORTbible, JOE, UNILAD and Pubity. The project marks another milestone in the relationship between VOXY Media House and DAZN. What began with creating social content for Anthony Joshua has evolved into producing premium cinematic documentaries and campaigns around some of boxing’s biggest names and events, including Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder and many more. Together, VOXY Media House and DAZN continue to use privileged access and cinematic storytelling to create original boxing content that connects with both dedicated boxing fans and wider audiences. Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga will be live and exclusively on DAZN. Fans can watch The Come Back now on DAZN platform and YouTube channel ahead of fight night, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Anthony Joshua’s journey back to the ring.