Why DAZN Trusted VOXY Media House to Tell Anthony Joshua’s Return to the Ring

Featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, including Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew, Carl Frampton, AJ’s first trainer Sean Murphy and comedian Rob Beckett, the documentary offers audiences a unique perspective on the man behind one of Britain’s greatest sporting icons. Given the sensitive nature of the story, Anthony Joshua and Team AJ were closely involved throughout the editorial process, with AJ personally signing off the final film.
Ryan Connor, Co-Founder of VOXY Media House and Director of The Come Back documentary, said:
The project marks another milestone in the relationship between VOXY Media House and DAZN. What began with creating social content for Anthony Joshua has evolved into producing premium cinematic documentaries and campaigns around some of boxing’s biggest names and events, including Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder and many more. Together, VOXY Media House and DAZN continue to use privileged access and cinematic storytelling to create original boxing content that connects with both dedicated boxing fans and wider audiences.
Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga will be live and exclusively on DAZN. Fans can watch The Come Back now on DAZN platform and YouTube channel ahead of fight night, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Anthony Joshua’s journey back to the ring.