UK Survey Uncovers Growing Gap Between Vape Waste Awareness and Action

What happens to a vape after it is thrown away is unclear to many UK consumers. Research commissioned by übbs, based on responses from 1,001 people across the country, examines attitudes towards vape waste and battery disposal and compares public perceptions with published estimates of the number of devices entering the UK’s waste streams each week.

The results paint a clear picture: most people know vaping has a waste problem, but far fewer understand how big it really is, or what should actually be done about it. Millions of vapes and pods are still being discarded every week, and the lithium-ion batteries inside them can create both a resource-loss problem and a fire risk when they end up in general waste or household recycling.

Key Findings From the Survey

62% know that vapes contain batteries, but 56% have never thought about what happens to them after disposal.

46% would dispose of a used vape through general waste or household recycling.

Only 12% correctly estimated that more than 10 million vapes are discarded in the UK each week.

73% see vape waste as at least somewhat of a problem.

The latest Material Focus research estimates 6.3 million vapes and pods are thrown away or incorrectly recycled every week, around 10 devices every second.

Discarded vapes contain enough lithium to potentially power more than 10,000 electric car batteries each year, according to Material Focus.

Battery-related waste fires have increased by 71%, highlighting the risks of batteries entering the wrong waste stream.

33% said a cash-back or deposit scheme would most encourage them to dispose of vapes responsibly.

What übbs Found When They Asked the Public



Since the Disposable Vape ban in June 2025 , übbs wanted to understand how the vape waste landscape has changed, and how much the general public actually knows about vape waste and battery disposal. They asked 1,001 people across the UK.

Most People Don’t Know What Happens To The Battery



A huge 56% of respondents said they’d never really thought about what happens to the battery inside a vape once it’s thrown away. Only 16% said they think about it regularly, while a further 28% said they think about it occasionally.

This is despite relatively high awareness that vapes contain batteries in the first place, with 62% of respondents knowing that a disposable vape contains a battery.

In other words, knowing that there’s a battery inside a vape and thinking about what happens to it after disposal are two very different things. Most people know, in the abstract, that there’s a battery in there somewhere. Far fewer have connected that fact with what happens next, including the potential fire risk, the loss of valuable materials such as lithium, or the need to dispose of the device differently.

Awareness also varied considerably between age groups. It was highest among 35 to 44-year-olds, at 75%, and lowest among over-65s, at 46%, with a further 46% in this age group saying they were unsure.

There was also a regional difference. Northern Ireland recorded the highest awareness that vapes contain batteries, at 75%, while Northern England recorded the lowest at 57% — an 18 percentage point difference.

Recycling Confusion Is Widespread



Only half (50%) of people believe vapes can be recycled at all, while 30% weren’t sure and 21% believe they can’t be recycled.

When asked what they would actually do with a used vape, 31% of respondents said they would take it to a proper recycling point. However, 30% said they would put it in general waste, while a further 16% would put it into household recycling.

That means 46% of respondents would dispose of a used vape incorrectly.

“I have a whole pile of broken ones in one of my kitchen cupboards.”

(Survey respondent, 65+, Southampton)



This highlights a clear gap between awareness and behaviour. Vapes contain batteries and other electrical components, so they need to be handled differently from ordinary household waste. If a battery is crushed or damaged during collection, sorting or processing, it can create a fire risk.

Confidence in how to dispose of a used vape correctly also varied by region. Scotland had the highest proportion of respondents who said they would take a used vape to a recycling point, at 45%. In South West England, only 20% gave that answer, while 33% said they weren’t sure what they would do.

People Underestimate The Scale Of UK Vape Waste



übbs also asked respondents to estimate how many vapes are thrown away in the UK every week.

Only 12% correctly chose the highest answer category: more than 10 million. The largest group, 31%, estimated that between 1 and 5 million vapes were discarded each week.

A further 25% said they weren’t sure how to estimate the figure.

The latest published research from Material Focus estimates that approximately 6.3 million vapes and pods are thrown away or incorrectly recycled in the UK every week. That’s equivalent to around 10 devices every second. The latest figure is down from 8.2 million in 2024, but the scale of the UK’s vape waste problem remains substantial.

The survey suggests that most people recognise there is a problem, but many don’t have a clear sense of just how big it is.

Overall, 73% said vape waste was at least somewhat of a problem, including 34% who described it as a big problem.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 34 were more likely to estimate towards the higher end of the scale, while people aged 55 and over were more likely to give lower estimates or say they didn’t know.

People Want A Proper Incentive To Do Better



When asked what would most encourage people to dispose of vapes responsibly, a cash-back or deposit scheme came out on top, chosen by 33% of respondents. This was closely followed by more recycling points in shops, at 31%.

Clearer labelling was selected by 16%, while 10% wanted a council collection service. Just 9% said that nothing would change their behaviour. For some, clearer labelling is already the fallback in the absence of a proper system. As one respondent put it:

“Read the packet and/or ask staff at recycling/waste depot and/or Google search.”

(Survey respondent, 55–64, Male, Birmingham)

The preference for financial incentives was particularly strong in some groups. It was the most popular answer in Northern Ireland, where 50% selected a cash-back or deposit scheme, and in Belfast, also at 50%. Among 45 to 54-year-olds, 38% selected a cash-back or deposit scheme.

The finding suggests that improving vape recycling may require more than simply telling people what to do. Making the correct vape waste disposal easier, more visible and financially rewarding could all have a role to play.

Vape Batteries Explained: Are All Vape Batteries the Same?

Given how much confusion the survey uncovered, it’s worth taking a closer look at vape batteries and why they matter when it comes to disposal.

Vapes are electrical products, and the battery inside them is one of the main reasons they need to be disposed of differently from ordinary household waste.

From a consumer perspective, there are generally two battery types:

Built-in, non-rechargeable batteries: Found in single-use vapes, these batteries are designed to be used once and aren’t intended to be recharged or removed by the consumer. Although single-use vapes can no longer legally be sold in the UK following the ban that came into force on 1 June 2025, existing devices remain in circulation and continue to enter the waste stream.

Found in single-use vapes, these batteries are designed to be used once and aren’t intended to be recharged or removed by the consumer. Although single-use vapes can no longer legally be sold in the UK following the ban that came into force on 1 June 2025, existing devices remain in circulation and continue to enter the waste stream. Rechargeable batteries: Found in reusable vapes, including many pod systems, these batteries can be charged and used repeatedly before eventually needing to be disposed of.

The key thing to understand is that both types contain batteries that need to be disposed of correctly. Vapes shouldn’t be placed in general waste or household recycling, as their batteries can be damaged during collection and processing, creating a potential fire risk.

Can Vape Batteries be Recycled?



Yes, vape batteries can be recycled, but not through general waste or a household recycling bin. Used vapes need to be returned through an appropriate take-back or recycling route instead.

Vapes fall within the UK’s Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) framework. Retailers that sell vapes are required to provide a way for customers to return used vapes for recycling. GOV.UK states that businesses selling vapes must take back waste vapes in store or provide an alternative collection point.

This applies to used vape devices and vape parts, including batteries.

Where Can Vape Batteries be Recycled?



There are several ways to dispose of a used vape correctly:

Return it to a vape retailer: Businesses selling vapes must provide a take-back route for used vape products.

Businesses selling vapes must provide a take-back route for used vape products. Use a household waste recycling centre (tip): Many recycling centres accept vapes and small electrical items containing batteries. This is a physical drop-off site, not the same as a household recycling bin, which vapes should never go in. People are advised to check their local council’s guidance first, as facilities can vary.

Many recycling centres accept vapes and small electrical items containing batteries. This is a physical drop-off site, not the same as a household recycling bin, which vapes should never go in. People are advised to check their local council’s guidance first, as facilities can vary. Use a dedicated electrical or battery recycling point: Some retailers and specialist recycling schemes accept vapes and other small electrical products.

Some retailers and specialist recycling schemes accept vapes and other small electrical products. Check for manufacturer take-back schemes: Some manufacturers offer their own collection or postal recycling services.

People are advised to check the collection point’s guidance before disposing of a vape and should not try to remove a built-in battery themselves.

What Changed After the Disposable Vape Ban?



The ban on the sale and supply of single-use vapes came into force across the UK on 1 June 2025. The policy was introduced partly in response to the environmental impact of disposable vapes, which were being discarded in large numbers and contained batteries and other electrical components.

The latest Material Focus research suggests the ban has made a measurable difference. The number of vapes and pods thrown away or incorrectly recycled each week has fallen from 8.2 million in 2024 to 6.3 million in the latest figures . However, the waste problem hasn’t gone away. Millions of devices are still entering the waste stream, while the market has shifted towards rechargeable vapes and pods.

There are also questions around how easy it is for consumers to tell whether the vape they’re buying is legal and compliant with the rules. The continued availability of single-use-style vapes suggests that illegal or non-compliant products may still be making their way onto the market. übbs’ own research found that many people in the UK struggle to tell the difference between a legal and illegal vape , highlighting another gap in public awareness.

The survey also uncovered another interesting perception gap: people estimated that a regular vaper spends a median of £20 a week on vaping products, equivalent to around £1,040 a year. Recent research into actual vaping expenditure in Great Britain puts average spending at around £437 a year , suggesting the public may significantly overestimate the cost of a typical vaping habit.

Ultimately, the disposable vape ban has reduced the amount of vape waste being generated, but it hasn’t removed the wider challenge. Millions of vapes and pods are still being discarded every week, making proper recycling and vape waste disposal just as important as ever.

The Lithium Being Lost, and the Fire Risk It Creates



Every vape, whether disposable or rechargeable, contains a small lithium-ion battery. When a used vape is put into general waste instead of being recycled properly, that battery can be lost along with the valuable materials inside it.

Lithium is a finite resource that can be recovered and reused through proper battery recycling, not household recycling. Material Focus has put the scale of this loss into perspective: its 2025 estimate suggests the lithium inside discarded vapes could otherwise have powered more than 10,000 electric car batteries a year , based on the pre-ban figure of 8.2 million vapes discarded each week.

So while vape waste might seem like a small issue on an individual level, the combined impact is much bigger.

The research found that 73% of people see vape waste as at least somewhat of a problem. Yet 46% said they would dispose of a used vape through general waste or household recycling, showing the gap between recognising the problem and knowing what to do about it.

What About Nicotine Pouches?



For adult nicotine users considering alternatives to vaping, nicotine pouches are another product format worth considering from a waste perspective.

Unlike vapes, nicotine pouches don’t contain a battery or electronic components, so they don’t create the same lithium-ion battery recycling or fire-risk issues associated with discarded vape devices.

They also don’t produce vapour or require e-liquid. That doesn’t mean they create no waste at all, used pouches and their packaging still need to be disposed of responsibly.

However, when it comes specifically to vape batteries and battery waste, the difference is straightforward: there’s no battery to recycle. For adult nicotine users looking for an alternative to vaping, that’s one of the practical differences between the two formats.

Closing the Vape Waste Gap



The übbs survey shows that while most people recognise vape waste is a problem, many are still unsure what happens to vape batteries or how to dispose of used devices correctly.

The disposable vape ban has reduced the number of devices being discarded each week, but millions of vapes and pods are still entering the waste stream. Making recycling easier, more visible and more rewarding could help close the gap between awareness and action.

Ultimately, better understanding of vape batteries and clearer routes for recycling them can help reduce waste, recover valuable materials and lower the risk of battery-related fires.