Accredex to become part of MyrusBuild following BroadShield acquisition

Accredex will become part of MyrusBuild, bringing established construction learning and assessment expertise into the wider BroadShield group and strengthening its capability to support competence, compliance and workforce assurance across the built environment.



STEVENAGE, UK. September 24th, 2026 – BroadShield has acquired Accredex, an established construction learning and assessment provider that has supported more than 8,000 professionals across the UK built environment.

The acquisition brings Accredex into a growing group focused on helping organisations understand, develop and evidence the capability of their people. It also reflects BroadShield’s continued investment in sectors where competence, safety, assurance and workforce visibility are central to organisational performance.

Accredex will become part of MyrusBuild , BroadShield’s Construction and Built Environment business, combining its established learning and assessment expertise with MyrusBuild’s wider approach to workforce capability, competence and assurance.

For employers, contractors and professional bodies operating across construction and the wider built environment, demonstrating competence is no longer limited to completing training. Organisations increasingly need to connect learning outcomes with role requirements, evidence, assessment, development planning and ongoing review.

Accredex delivers the Construction Industry Council Health & Safety Certification, an online course and assessment providing eligible built-environment professionals with an approved route to relevant CSCS and SKILLcard cards.

The certification supports professionals who need to demonstrate an appropriate understanding of health and safety to access recognised industry card schemes. Accredex has built its reputation by providing an accessible online route that is practical for individuals and organisations while remaining aligned with recognised industry requirements.

The acquisition strengthens MyrusBuild’s construction-specific learning and assessment capability at a time when competence and organisational assurance are becoming increasingly important across the sector.

As part of MyrusBuild, Accredex will sit within a wider construction-focused proposition including consultancy, competence framework development, assessment design, evidence management and technology-enabled reporting. This creates the opportunity to build on Accredex’s existing strengths while giving customers access to broader support as competence expectations continue to evolve.

Training, qualifications and certification remain important elements of workforce capability and can provide valuable evidence of competence. However, organisations also need to define what competence looks like for different roles, assess people against those requirements, maintain appropriate evidence, identify gaps and ensure competence remains current.

MyrusBuild brings these elements together through Myrus, its technology platform, alongside specialist competence expertise and consultancy.

This enables organisations to move beyond one-off training records towards a more complete and current view of workforce capability. This is particularly important in construction, where multiple roles, contractors, standards, sites and regulatory requirements can make it difficult to maintain consistent evidence of who is competent to do what and where further development is required.

Emma Perry [pictured], Chief Executive Officer of BroadShield , said: “Accredex is a great fit for what we are building with MyrusBuild. It has an established reputation, strong construction expertise and has already supported more than 8,000 professionals across the industry.

“Learning and assessment are important parts of developing and demonstrating competence, but organisations increasingly need to connect them with the wider picture of workforce capability.

“Bringing Accredex into MyrusBuild allows us to build on what is already working well while creating a broader offer for the construction industry. It strengthens what we can provide today and gives us an exciting platform for future growth.

“This is not about changing the fundamentals of what Accredex does well. It is about protecting that value, investing in its continued development and connecting it with the wider resources, technology and experience of the BroadShield group.”

Across the BroadShield group, more than one million learning and assessment interventions are delivered annually, bringing significant experience in workforce development, learning, assessment and competence to the next stage of Accredex’s growth.

At the heart of the group is Myrus, BroadShield’s cloud-based workforce development platform, which brings learning, competence, compliance, performance and reporting together in one integrated system.

Myrus helps organisations bring workforce information into one place, making it easier to plan learning, track progress, evidence competence and provide insight to managers and leaders. Within MyrusBuild, this technology is combined with construction-specific expertise to help organisations translate standards and requirements into clear, practical competence arrangements.

MyrusBuild sits alongside MyrusCare , BroadShield’s Health and Social Care business. Together, the businesses apply BroadShield’s experience in workforce development and competence to sectors where understanding, developing and evidencing workforce capability is critical.

Garreth O’Connell, Head of Strategy and Innovation at MyrusBuild, said: “The construction industry already has extensive training, qualifications, standards and competence frameworks. The challenge is bringing them together to create a clear and current understanding of workforce competence.

“Accredex gives us an established learning and assessment capability with deep construction experience. Combined with MyrusBuild and the Myrus platform, we can connect learning and assessment with the wider process of defining, assessing, evidencing and developing competence.

“For individuals, that means accessible learning and assessment that supports progression. For organisations, it means better visibility, stronger evidence and a clearer way to manage competence at scale.”

Accredex’s existing services will continue as the business becomes part of MyrusBuild, with continuity for existing customers and partners remaining a priority throughout the transition.

BroadShield will invest in the continued development of Accredex and explore opportunities to connect its learning and assessment services with the wider capabilities available through MyrusBuild.

The immediate focus will be on maintaining service continuity while identifying practical opportunities to enhance the customer experience, broaden the offer and align Accredex’s services with MyrusBuild’s wider competence management capability.

Paul Jenkinson, Director of Accredex, said: “Accredex has always focused on making construction learning and assessment accessible, practical and relevant.

“Joining MyrusBuild gives us the opportunity to build on what we have achieved and take Accredex into its next stage of development. We can retain the strengths of the existing service while becoming part of a much broader approach to learning, competence and workforce capability.

“The combination gives Accredex a strong home for the future. It allows us to continue supporting construction professionals while opening up new ways to help employers and industry stakeholders connect learning, assessment and competence more effectively.”