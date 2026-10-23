Building Materials Are Up 6.4% in a Year. Here’s How Small Builders Should Be Quoting This Winter

For much of the past two years, small builders could reasonably assume that a price agreed in the spring would still hold by the autumn. That assumption is getting harder to rely on. Government figures published on 7 October show the construction material price index for all work rose by 6.4% in the year to August 2026, with repair and maintenance work, the category that covers most extensions, renovations and loft conversions, up 5.9%.

The averages hide much bigger movements in some of the products builders buy most often. Fabricated structural steel rose 21.2% over the year. Rigid pipes and fittings were up 15.5%, and steel reinforcing bars 12.5%. A handful of items fell slightly, including cement and imported sawn timber, but nowhere near enough to offset the rises.

The cost data body BCIS has already warned that materials prices may have moved to a higher base, with pressures linked to tensions in the Middle East feeding through energy and logistics costs to suppliers. Wages are rising too: in the latest State of Trade Survey from the Federation of Master Builders and the Chartered Institute of Building, 57% of small and medium-sized firms reported higher wage bills.

For a builder pricing a job today to start in the new year, all of that is risk. The way the quote is put together decides who carries it.

Where quotes go wrong

Most pricing problems on small jobs come from a few habits that were harmless when costs were stable:

Reusing rates from a previous job, or from a price list that is several months old.

Quoting a single lump sum with no breakdown, which makes it impossible to show a client why a price needs to change.

Leaving the quote open-ended, so a client can accept it months later when the costs underneath it have moved.

Rolling contingency into the headline figure, where it gets negotiated away.

Assuming the job will start when planned, even though planning, party wall agreements and weather often push starts back by weeks.

Seven ways to protect a quote

Set a validity period. State clearly how long the price stands, typically 30 days in the current market. If the client accepts after that, the price is reviewed. It is a simple line that prevents a lot of losses.

Price from today’s rates. Check current prices with your merchant for the expensive, volatile items, particularly steel, plumbing and electrical materials, rather than relying on what they cost on the last job.

Itemise the quote. Break the price down into materials, labour by trade, plant and scaffold hire, and preliminaries such as skips and welfare. An itemised quote is easier for a homeowner to trust, and it gives you a clear basis for explaining any later change.

Use provisional sums where the detail isn’t known. If the client hasn’t chosen the kitchen, the sanitaryware or the flooring, include a clearly labelled allowance rather than guessing. When the actual choice is made, the difference is added or credited, and nobody feels misled.

Agree how cost changes will be handled. On longer jobs, a price adjustment clause that links named materials to a published index, or simply to supplier invoices, shares the risk fairly. Clients are usually more willing to accept this when it is explained at the start than when it appears as a surprise invoice halfway through.

Show contingency separately. A stated contingency for unknowns, such as what is found when a wall is opened up, is easier to defend than a padded total, and it can be released to the client if it isn’t used.

Tie payments to stages and materials. Stage payments linked to clear milestones, with materials paid for before they are ordered, keep you from funding the client’s project out of your own pocket. That matters: the same survey found 13% of small firms are frequently paid late, and 29% face unpredictable payment timelines.

Who prices the job

None of this is complicated, but all of it takes time, and for most small firms that time comes from evenings and weekends. A builder might price three or four jobs to win one, and every hour spent measuring drawings and checking rates on the jobs that don’t go ahead is unpaid.

That workload is why more contractors are looking at how they handle construction quoting. Some invest in estimating software and build up their own rate libraries. Others send their drawings to a specialist estimating service that measures the job and prices it at current regional rates, then use that breakdown as the basis of their own quote. Either way, the aim is the same: a price based on what the job will cost now, laid out in enough detail to show the client exactly what they are paying for.

Quoting with the Budget in mind

The Autumn Budget lands on 28 October, and any changes to tax, employment costs or energy will feed into building costs in the months after it. Demand for home improvement work is also patchy, with the Construction Products Association forecasting an 8% fall in private housing repair and maintenance output this year. In that kind of market, it is tempting to cut prices to keep the diary full.

A better approach is to keep prices accurate and make the quote work harder: clear validity dates, an itemised breakdown, honest allowances and agreed stage payments. Homeowners comparing several quotes tend to favour the one they understand, and a quote built that way protects the builder’s margin if costs keep rising through the winter.