Excel Modular has introduced its new TimberForm™ range, offering a contemporary alternative to traditional timber-clad portable buildings. Combining the natural appearance and character of timber with a durable, low-maintenance external cladding system, the range provides a practical solution for organisations looking for a distinctive finish.

Manufactured at Excel Modular’s facility in Hull, the TimberForm™ range can be configured for a variety of applications, including offices, classrooms, marketing suites, leisure facilities, and bespoke accommodation.

The range has been developed to provide the appearance of traditional timber cladding without the associated maintenance requirements. Available in a selection of finishes, buildings can also feature contrasting windows, doors, fascia, and trims to create a modern appearance suited to individual preferences.

Featuring Artefoam external cladding, Timberform™ buildings combine visual appeal with practical features, including LED lighting, vinyl flooring and anthracite windows and doors. A choice of additional upgrades is also available, allowing customers to tailor their building to suit their requirements.

Built with flexibility in mind, the Timberform™ range demonstrates Excel Modular’s commitment to providing portable building solutions which balance appearance, durability, and everyday practicality.