Phoenix Building Systems Delivers New Nursery Building for Jigsaws Childcare

The project involved replacing two ageing portable buildings that were no longer suitable for the nursery’s requirements. The existing facilities did not meet the regulations needed and offered limited space, restricting the number of children the space could accommodate.

Working closely with Jigsaws Childcare and Henszel Design, Phoenix Building Systems developed a bespoke modular solution that makes the most of the available space on a relatively tight site.

Helen, a representative from Jigsaws Childcare, explained the difference the new building has made: “The building that we originally had didn’t really meet the regulations that were required and for the children that we needed, we needed a lot more space. So the building today, it increases our numbers because of floor footage that we’re able to take on a higher number of children. It gives our staff a staff room and it’s given us a lot more places for resources to be kept and for us to meet the needs of some of the children that use us during the summer time but also during term time.”

Jonathan, Technical Director at Henszel Design, praised Phoenix Building Systems for its collaborative approach and responsiveness throughout the project. He said: “Phoenix were really responsive. They listened to all our requirements and worked with us through every single stage of it, including being here today.”

The project demonstrates Phoenix Building Systems’ ability to work closely with clients and design partners to deliver modular building solutions, creating practical spaces that respond to the needs of individual educational settings.