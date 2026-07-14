jobsafe Calls on Construction Firms to Make Real-Time Incident Reporting Standard as HSE Investigation Costs Climb

WOLVERHAMPTON, UK. July 14th, 2026 — jobsafe , the health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) incident reporting platform built for UK trade and field service businesses, has today called on construction firms to put the jobsafe app on every worker’s phone.

The company argues that the single biggest factor in the cost of a safety investigation is not the incident itself, but the quality of the record left behind.

Construction remains one of the UK’s most closely watched industries for health and safety enforcement. HSE’s latest annual figures show 25 construction workers were killed in Great Britain in 2025/26 — still the highest total of any sector, even after a sharp fall from 35 the previous year — with falls from height accounting for around half of all construction deaths. A further 50,000 construction workers self-reported a non-fatal injury over the three years to March 2025, a rate significantly higher than the all-industry average, with almost a third resulting in more than a week off work.

Wendy Dalton, CEO of jobsafe said: “These headline numbers are concerning, but they only tell part of the story. In practice, most incidents and near-misses on UK construction sites are still logged the way they always have been: from memory, on paper or in a phone note, hours or days after the event, once someone finds time to write it up. By the time an HSE inspector, insurer or solicitor asks exactly what happened, the site team is often reconstructing events from recollection rather than record — and that gap is precisely where investigations lengthen, disputes harden, and costs escalate.

“Once HSE identifies what it terms a ‘material breach’, every hour of an inspector’s time becomes chargeable to the business under the Fee for Intervention scheme, now set at £188 an hour and invoiced every two months for as long as the investigation runs.”

jobsafe claims that a case that takes even a few weeks of inspector time can add five figures to a firm’s bill before any fine is considered, and recent HSE prosecutions against construction firms have ranged from £50,000 for a fall through an unglazed window to £800,000 after an apprentice was injured in a stairwell collapse. Cases involving a fatality or serious injury routinely take anywhere from eighteen months to five years to reach court, with legal fees and civil compensation claims running alongside the fine itself — the latter frequently settling in six figures where a long-term injury is involved.

jobsafe is designed to close that gap. Every worker on site can log an incident or near-miss directly from their own phone the moment it happens, with a timestamp, GPS location and photo evidence captured automatically rather than reconstructed from memory the next morning. Reports move through a structured Record, Resolve, Prevent workflow, so every incident is tracked from first report through investigation to close-out, while site and depot-level dashboards give management real visibility of patterns across every location as they emerge, not after the fact.

Wendy Dalton added: “Every investigation we’ve ever heard go badly for a contractor has had the same root cause — nobody could say with confidence exactly what happened, when, or where. That’s not a training problem or a compliance problem, it’s a data problem. If every worker has jobsafe in their pocket, the record exists the moment the incident happens. That’s the difference between handing an inspector a true account and handing them a guess.”

The app’s value is not only in what it captures, but when. “From an engineering standpoint, the real difference is in when the data is captured, not just what it says,” said Harrison Stanford, CTO of jobsafe.

“A photo and a GPS timestamp logged in the same minute as the incident is a different category of evidence to a written statement produced two days later. We built jobsafe so the record is contemporaneous by default, not by discipline.”

The moment an incident occurs, jobsafe captures time-stamped, GPS-tagged incident and near-miss reports, logged from any worker’s phone in under a minute. Photo and video evidence is attached at the point of occurrence rather than retrospectively.

The app also features a structured Record → Resolve → Prevent workflow which tracks every report through to close-out. Site and Depot-level dashboards give management real-time visibility across every location. This all adds up to a defensible, RIDDOR-ready audit trail which is available the moment HSE, an insurer or a solicitor asks for it.