nsure24 highlights growing underinsurance risk for UK construction firms

Commercial broker Insure24 has raised concerns that a large proportion of UK contractors may be underinsured as the demands and risks associated with construction projects continue to increase in 2026.
The warning comes as contractors across the UK continue to face rising material costs, increased labour pressures, subcontractor exposure, tool theft and growing liability risks across construction and trades sectors.
Insure24 says some of the most common issues affecting contractors include insufficient public liability limits, outdated plant and tools valuations, uninsured subcontractor exposure, inadequate contract works cover and a lack of business interruption protection.
The broker also notes that more principal contractors and commercial clients are demanding higher levels of cover and stricter evidence of insurance compliance before awarding contracts.
In addition to traditional construction risks, contractors are increasingly facing cyber, contractual and supply chain exposures which many smaller firms may not have considered previously.
Tool theft continues to remain a major issue across the UK construction sector, with rising replacement costs placing additional pressure on smaller businesses already dealing with tight project margins.
Insure24 believes many SMEs would benefit from reviewing insurance arrangements annually to ensure policies continue to reflect current business activities, turnover, staffing levels and contract obligations.
The company has also launched additional online guidance to help contractors better understand key areas of exposure including public liability, employers’ liability, contract works, tools and plant insurance.
Further information can be found on Insure24’s Contractor Insurance page.