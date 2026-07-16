Strategic leadership appointment strengthens Morris & Spottiswood Group’s offering

GLASGOW, UK. July 16th, 2026 – In a move that further bolsters its end-to-end service offering, the In a move that further bolsters its end-to-end service offering, the Morris & Spottiswood Group has appointed Claire Sarafilovic as Director of Professional Services, with the remit of establishing a fully integrated in-house advisory capability.

The appointment is a crucial next step in the Group’s strategy of diversification into selected new sectors, services and geographies, providing its broad range of blue-chip, repeat business clients with a national end-to-end service. In this new role, Claire will be a vital point of intersection for the business, bringing together the consultancy elements of the group under a single, joined-up offer.

Claire has more than 20 years’ experience delivering strategic growth, operational excellence and major capital programme delivery across the built environment. She joins from AtkinsRealis, where she spent more than 8 years in senior leadership roles, most recently as Practice Director, Buildings and Places for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Bringing a wealth of experience in complex programmes, strategic leadership and organisational transformation, Claire will play a pivotal role in strengthening the connection between Morris & Spottiswood Group’s advisory and delivery services. Her focus will be on ensuring clients benefit from joined up experience, strategic advice and practical insight from the earliest stages of project development through to successful delivery and operation.

Speaking about her new appointment, Claire commented: “There is a huge amount of talent, insight and capability across the Morris & Spottiswood Group, and I am excited by the opportunity to further strengthen the link between our advisory services and delivery teams, so we can create even greater value for our clients to support their long-term ambitions. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the Group to accelerate our position as a trusted end-to-end partner to our clients.”

Jon Dunwell, Executive Chairman of the Morris & Spottiswood Group, said: “Claire’s appointment is fundamental to progressing our end-to-end strategy. Within the Group, we have aligned eight specialisms covering the entire building lifecycle, and Claire’s role will be instrumental in uniting our advisory and delivery expertise into an even more connected and valuable client offering. Her experience of leading major multidisciplinary programmes at scale makes her ideally placed to spearhead this work, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”