Vision Group and Tuma Enterprises Partner to Boost Africa’s Technology Ecosystem

South Korea’s Vision Group, led by Chairman Dae-Yong Han, and Liberia’s Tuma Enterprises, headed by CEO Arnold H. Badio, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 1st November to advance global business collaboration. This partnership seeks to merge their expertise and ambitions to create innovative business models, unlocking growth opportunities in African and international markets.

Vision Group, a platform company focused on cutting-edge technology, excels in app development, AI-based smart farming, telecommunications, and renewable energy solutions. With a well-established global network spanning India, China, Russia, Vietnam, Europe, and the Middle East, Vision Group has developed a reputation for fostering smart solutions and innovative partnerships. Through its collaboration with Tuma Enterprises, the company aims to accelerate its expansion in Africa, leveraging its technology expertise for regional impact.

Tuma Enterprises, a Liberian technology leader with operations in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, and the United States, specialises in smartphone technology, electric vehicles, and blockchain solutions. Already known for making affordable smartphones accessible to Liberians, Tuma Enterprises will work with Vision Group to expand production and ensure affordable, high-quality smartphones are widely available across Africa. This initiative aims to enhance digital inclusion, especially in underserved communities.

The partnership plans to design cost-effective smartphones with features tailored to Africa’s needs, including long battery life, compatibility with low-speed networks, and advanced security. These devices will cater to both urban and rural areas, bridging the digital divide and boosting smartphone adoption across the continent.

To support the initiative, the companies will establish local distribution networks and after-sales service centres, providing accessible technical support and customer service. This move will create local jobs, strengthen regional economies, and ensure a seamless consumer experience for African users.

New Car Set to launch : NEO TUMA

In the electric vehicle sector, Tuma Enterprises is developing custom EV models adapted to the local road conditions and infrastructure, leading the way for eco-friendly transportation. Under this MOU, Vision Group and Tuma Enterprises will work together to build electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations and related service networks, to meet EV demand in Liberia and nearby countries. By integrating Vision Group’s AI and telecommunications technologies, the partnership also aims to optimize EV performance and explore the development of autonomous driving systems within smart cities.

Smart city development represents another major area of collaboration in this partnership. Vision Group’s expertise in AI-based resource management and IoT technology, combined with Tuma Enterprises’ EV and blockchain capabilities, will provide a model for urban development across Africa. The MOU includes plans to address Africa’s energy shortage by establishing solar and tidal power plants, promoting sustainable development with reliable energy sources to power these smart cities.

Vision Group and Tuma Enterprises will jointly explore potential projects involving platform business integration and advanced technologies, such as AI-driven smart farming, expanded EV and renewable energy infrastructure, and smart city initiatives. The companies also plan to promote cross-border technological and personnel exchanges to increase future collaborations with other global partners, creating a sustainable future through a shared vision.

Vision Group Chairman Dae-Yong Han commented, “This collaboration with Tuma Enterprises is an important opportunity for Vision Group to expand its platform and technology into the African market. We will continue to provide tailored solutions that meet local needs, leading the growth of Africa’s technology industry in partnership with Tuma Enterprises.”

With this MOU, both companies are expected to broaden their cooperation in forward-looking industries such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and AI technologies. The potential synergy between Vision Group and Tuma Enterprises promises to bring positive transformation across Africa.