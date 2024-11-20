Vision Group and Tuma Enterprises Partner to Boost Africa’s Technology Ecosystem

South Korea’s Vision Group, led by Chairman Dae-Yong Han, and Liberia’s Tuma Enterprises, headed by CEO Arnold H. Badio, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 1st November to advance global business collaboration. This partnership seeks to merge their expertise and ambitions to create innovative business models, unlocking growth opportunities in African and international markets.
Vision Group, a platform company focused on cutting-edge technology, excels in app development, AI-based smart farming, telecommunications, and renewable energy solutions. With a well-established global network spanning India, China, Russia, Vietnam, Europe, and the Middle East, Vision Group has developed a reputation for fostering smart solutions and innovative partnerships. Through its collaboration with Tuma Enterprises, the company aims to accelerate its expansion in Africa, leveraging its technology expertise for regional impact.
Tuma Enterprises, a Liberian technology leader with operations in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, and the United States, specialises in smartphone technology, electric vehicles, and blockchain solutions. Already known for making affordable smartphones accessible to Liberians, Tuma Enterprises will work with Vision Group to expand production and ensure affordable, high-quality smartphones are widely available across Africa. This initiative aims to enhance digital inclusion, especially in underserved communities.
The partnership plans to design cost-effective smartphones with features tailored to Africa’s needs, including long battery life, compatibility with low-speed networks, and advanced security. These devices will cater to both urban and rural areas, bridging the digital divide and boosting smartphone adoption across the continent.
To support the initiative, the companies will establish local distribution networks and after-sales service centres, providing accessible technical support and customer service. This move will create local jobs, strengthen regional economies, and ensure a seamless consumer experience for African users.
Smart city development represents another major area of collaboration in this partnership. Vision Group’s expertise in AI-based resource management and IoT technology, combined with Tuma Enterprises’ EV and blockchain capabilities, will provide a model for urban development across Africa. The MOU includes plans to address Africa’s energy shortage by establishing solar and tidal power plants, promoting sustainable development with reliable energy sources to power these smart cities.