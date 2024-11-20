15 Years of Partnership: INTO University Partnerships and Queen’s University Belfast Celebrate Milestone

INTO University Partnerships and Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) are celebrating 15 years of their joint venture, which has supported thousands of international students in achieving their academic aspirations and successfully completing their degrees.
Launched in 2009, the partnership offers an array of pathway and direct entry programmes designed for international students. These programmes provide tailored academic and personal support to help students transition seamlessly to Queen’s University. This guidance is delivered through INTO Queen’s University Belfast, an on-campus education hub established as part of the collaboration.
Over the past 15 years, more than 6,000 students from upwards of 90 countries have completed their studies at INTO Queen’s and gone on to pursue degrees at this esteemed Russell Group institution.