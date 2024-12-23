Farmer Time Achieves Charity Status, Strengthening Its Role in Agricultural Education

Farmer Time, an innovative programme that educates young people about farming and the journey from farm to fork, is proud to announce its establishment as an independent charity. This milestone follows a successful collaboration between Village Farm and LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) and has been officially approved by the UK government.

This new status will enable Farmer Time to expand its mission of inspiring the next generation about the essential role farming plays in society.

Founded by Tom Martin on his family farm in England, Farmer Time uses digital communication to connect farmers and classrooms across the UK. Through live video chats on platforms such as Zoom and Skype, children have the unique opportunity to interact with their paired farmers, ask questions, and gain a first-hand understanding of the realities of modern farming. A recent survey in 2024 revealed that 100% of farmers and teachers involved in the programme reported enjoying the experience, highlighting its remarkable impact.

“Every single call. The way I make the children’s day by showing them the farm, that they may never set foot on one in their life…” shared one participating farmer, showcasing the programme’s ability to create meaningful connections.

Farmer Time’s transition to charity status comes alongside the announcement of two new board members: Dr. John Viney and Dr. Kirstie McAdoo.

Dr. John Viney, the founder of Leaderverse and a recognised leader in business innovation, brings his expertise in scaling organisations to Farmer Time. He is committed to helping the programme empower young people by connecting them with farmers to explore the future of food, farming, and sustainability.

Dr. Kirstie McAdoo, an expert in agricultural education and sustainable food systems, brings over 15 years of experience to her role. An Adjunct Professor at University College Dublin, she lectures on sustainable food practices and actively collaborates with the Department of Agriculture to promote women in farming. Dr. McAdoo is also contributing to the development of the post-primary Ag Science curriculum.

Farmer Time has already had a significant educational impact, with 62% of participating classes discussing ‘Healthy Eating,’ 48% exploring ‘Careers,’ and 88% focusing on ‘the Environment.’ One teacher noted: “Building a relationship with our paired farmer and seeing the changes the farm undergoes across the year,” underlining the programme’s ability to foster lasting connections.

As Farmer Time embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains dedicated to inspiring and educating young minds about agriculture. With the continued support of farmers and educators, the programme is poised to grow its reach and further its mission of connecting classrooms with the agricultural world.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.farmertime.uk.