King Edward VI Five Ways School Enhances Outdoor Learning with Modular Classroom by GCS Group

King Edward VI Five Ways School in Birmingham has improved its facilities by introducing a purpose-built modular building supplied by GCS Group. The new addition includes a classroom, office space, changing rooms, and a storage area, designed to bolster the school’s outdoor education offerings.

As a renowned secondary school, King Edward VI Five Ways School places strong emphasis on academic achievement and personal development. Outdoor education plays a vital role in its curriculum, encouraging students to engage in exploration, develop accountability, and build their capacity to evaluate and take calculated risks.

The benefits of outdoor learning are well-documented, as highlighted by a 2005 House of Commons report. With the new facility now in place, pupils will find it easier to participate in a wider range of outdoor activities, further enhancing their learning experience.

In collaboration with the appointed project managers, TRU Contracts, GCS Group successfully navigated several potential challenges during the installation process. These included ornamental pillars, overhanging branches, and a disused telephone wire obstructing the site. By addressing these issues early, GCS Group ensured the project proceeded smoothly. One innovative solution involved the use of a robotic towing system to transport the modular units through areas unsuitable for heavy vehicles, minimising potential safety risks.

“The position of the classroom made it a challenging task. Access was very tight, along with restrictions for overhead cables,” stated the main contractor from TRU Contracts. “All these issues were dealt with at the early stages of the project, allowing for a fault-free installation. A thoroughly professional job.”

The modular classroom showcases how schools such as King Edward VI Five Ways are increasingly adopting modular construction methods. These buildings offer high levels of customisation, cost efficiency, and shorter project timelines. As a result, schools can introduce modern, purpose-built facilities tailored to their specific requirements and the activities they support.

GCS Group specialises in delivering complete turnkey solutions for schools, including groundworks, installation, and utility connections. To learn more about modular construction for schools, visit gcscabins.co.uk.