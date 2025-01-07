Secure Network Administration Teams Up with Women’s Business Centre of North Carolina to Empower Female Entrepreneurs

Secure Network Administration (SecureNA), a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions based in Durham, is delighted to unveil an exciting new partnership with the Women’s Business Centre of North Carolina (WBCNC). This collaboration aims to equip women entrepreneurs across the state with critical IT and cybersecurity expertise, empowering them to build robust, sustainable businesses.

The Women’s Business Centre of North Carolina (WBCNC) operates under The National Institute of Minority Economic Development, an organisation renowned for fostering economic growth within diverse communities through policy, education, and business development initiatives. WBCNC is dedicated to helping women achieve financial independence by offering resources and guidance to establish and expand businesses, drive profits, and contribute to community development.

Through this partnership, SecureNA is enhancing WBCNC’s mission by delivering expert-led workshops, tailored consultations, and strategic guidance focused on IT security, stability, and leveraging technology to fuel entrepreneurial success. Together, they aim to create a thriving, secure environment for women entrepreneurs to flourish.

Kimberly Simon, CEO of Secure Network Administration, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “At SecureNA, we’re passionate about empowering businesses to thrive by providing the technology and security they need to grow. Partnering with WBCNC allows us to extend our expertise to a community of innovators and creators, helping them achieve their goals while safeguarding their businesses against modern cyber threats.”

Erica Vazquez, Executive Director of WBCNC, emphasised the importance of this collaboration: “A strong foundation in technology and cybersecurity is vital for business success. This collaboration allows us to equip women entrepreneurs with the IT and cybersecurity knowledge they need to grow their businesses confidently and securely, including insights on leveraging AI effectively.”

Interactive Workshops Launching January 2025

The partnership begins with a series of monthly workshops in early 2025, addressing key IT and cybersecurity topics, including:

22 January 2025 – Cybersecurity Fundamentals: Protect your business against common threats.

19 February 2025 – Harnessing AI for Business: Leverage AI tools securely to enhance operations.

19 March 2025 – Backup and Disaster Recovery: Ensure continuity in the face of IT disruptions.

These sessions will empower women entrepreneurs with practical, actionable insights to support their business growth and security.

SecureNA and WBCNC remain committed to fostering innovation, resilience, and success among women-led enterprises, building a future of economic empowerment and stronger entrepreneurial communities.