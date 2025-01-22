Archer Franklin and Woodlark Introduce ECHELON: A Pioneering Leadership Programme for Young Adults

Archer Franklin, a bespoke consultancy specialising in higher education, and Woodlark, a global leader in elite-performance programmes trusted by Fortune 500 CEOs, Olympic athletes, and individuals undergoing significant life transitions, are excited to announce the launch of ECHELON. This exclusive programme is designed to help exceptional young adults develop purpose-driven leadership skills and thrive during key life transitions.

ECHELON has been carefully crafted to support students navigating critical moments in their educational or professional journeys. By combining world-class coaching with immersive experiences, the programme equips participants with the resilience, emotional intelligence, and leadership qualities needed to succeed in life and beyond academia.

For the first time, young adults at the start of their careers or academic paths will gain access to the same transformative coaching traditionally reserved for global leaders. The programme fosters self-awareness, adaptability, and a deeper understanding of leadership, preparing participants to excel in every area of life.

“The transition from school to higher education is a time of great opportunity, and great risk,” said Lee Fitzgerald, Co-founder of Woodlark. “This programme is a rare opportunity to access tools and experiences typically reserved for the world’s top performers and global leaders.”

“Leadership isn’t just about excelling in your career; it’s about leading a life with intention, adaptability, and authenticity,” added Kate Bock, Executive Director of Archer Franklin. “ECHELON embodies our commitment to developing the whole person, giving students the tools to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.”

Launching in July 2025, ECHELON offers a highly personalised, three-stage programme tailored to each participant’s unique strengths and ambitions. The journey begins with a private retreat, where students identify personal challenges, build resilience, and establish the groundwork for growth. Participants then take part in five intense days of physically and mentally demanding challenges in the rugged UK countryside, testing their leadership and teamwork skills under pressure. The programme concludes with a reflective coastal retreat, where participants create bespoke action plans to ensure long-term success.

“No two journeys through ECHELON are the same,” explained Fitzgerald. “We’ve adapted the methodologies that have worked for the world’s top performers to unlock the potential of young leaders ready to build lives of impact.”

Key Features of ECHELON:

Elite Coaching: Delivered by adventurers, former military specialists, and human performance experts.

Delivered by adventurers, former military specialists, and human performance experts. Personalised Pathways: Each experience is tailored to participants’ individual goals and aspirations.

Each experience is tailored to participants’ individual goals and aspirations. Immersive Challenges: Activities designed to push limits, nurture emotional intelligence, and instil confidence.

Activities designed to push limits, nurture emotional intelligence, and instil confidence. Continued Mentorship: Long-term guidance and support to ensure sustainable growth.

Applications for the ECHELON 2025 programme open on 24th January 2025. With only six spaces available, the programme ensures an exclusive, highly tailored experience for each participant.

For further details or to apply, visit woodlark.info/echelon.