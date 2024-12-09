Cardinal Pole Catholic School Wins Prestigious School of the Year Award

Cardinal Pole Catholic School is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious School of the Year award at the National Schools Awards 2024.

The National Schools Awards recognise excellence across the education sector, highlighting schools that stand out for their achievements and contributions. Entrants are shortlisted in eight distinct categories, with winners selected by a panel of experts from organisations such as the National Governance Association and the Confederation of School Trusts. The judges evaluate schools that have demonstrated remarkable accomplishments, such as improving pupil outcomes, overcoming challenges, or making a lasting impact on their communities.

This accolade acknowledges the exceptional educational outcomes achieved by Cardinal Pole Catholic School. Judges praised the school for its ability to deliver outstanding results for its students, cementing its status as a deserving winner.

The award was announced during a prestigious ceremony held last night at the House of Lords. Baroness Berridge, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System, commended the awards for highlighting the “skill, commitment, and hard work it takes to deliver the best possible education.”

Adam Hall, Executive Headteacher, expressed his gratitude, saying: “I would like to personally thank everyone who makes our school such a special place—from our students and their families to our dedicated staff, who work tirelessly to ensure each student has the opportunity to SOAR. This award is a testament to the collective effort of our community, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver an outstanding education for all our students.”

Alex O’Donoghue, Head of School, shared her pride in the school’s achievements: “Every member of Cardinal Pole—students, staff, and families—has contributed to making our school an outstanding place of learning and growth. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and excited about what lies ahead as we continue to strive for excellence.”

The Head Students—Shiphrah, Oyinlola, and Tommy—also reflected on the school’s success: “Cardinal Pole is more than a school; it’s a family where everyone is supported to achieve their best. This award celebrates not just our achievements but also the sense of community and care that makes our school so unique. We are proud to represent such an inspiring place.”

For further information about Cardinal Pole Catholic School, visit their website at www.cardinalpole.co.uk or contact the main reception on 020 8985 5150.