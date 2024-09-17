AMOpportunities Names John Danaher, MD, MBA, as New CEO

AMOpportunities, a prominent healthcare education firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Danaher, MD, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 15 August 2024. Danaher brings extensive expertise from both the medical and educational sectors, along with a successful track record in steering organisations through significant periods of growth.

Danaher initially joined AMOpportunities as an Advisor and Chair of the company’s board. His elevation to CEO occurs at a crucial moment as the company shifts focus towards closer collaboration with healthcare schools and programmes, while driving workforce solutions for hospitals and other healthcare entities.

With over 30 years of experience in healthcare and education, Danaher has held various esteemed positions. He has served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, and was Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center. His career also includes leadership roles as President at Kaplan, Elsevier, and Adtalem, where he played a key role in improving student outcomes through the adoption of digital solutions. Additionally, Danaher was part of the early management team at WebMD and served as a White House Fellow.

“Joining AMO is an incredible opportunity to lead a talented team and continue the company’s work eliminating bottlenecks in healthcare education,” said Danaher. “I am excited to work with the board, our employees, and our customers to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to lead AMO’s clinical training solutions into an industry standard.”

Danaher takes over from Kyle Swinsky, who has held the CEO position since co-founding the company in 2013. During his tenure, AMO has emerged as a leader in online clinical training, achieving 11 years of consistent growth. The company has supported thousands of students and hundreds of universities with their clinical education needs. Swinsky will remain involved with the company as President and Co-Founder, while also continuing his role on the Board of Directors to support the leadership transition.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Danaher to AMOpportunities,” said Swinsky. “His experience in leading world-class education companies with his strategic vision and deep understanding of our industry make him the perfect fit to lead our company to its next phases of growth.”