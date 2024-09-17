Rebecca Ryan, Esteemed Asbestos Solicitor, Joins Humphreys & Co.

Humphreys & Co., one of the UK’s leading law firms specialising in asbestos-related compensation claims, is thrilled to welcome highly-regarded solicitor Rebecca (Becky) Ryan to its exceptional asbestos claims team. This appointment further reinforces the firm’s strong position in handling cases of mesothelioma, asbestosis, and other asbestos-related conditions.

Rebecca Ryan joins the team as an Associate Solicitor in the Industrial Disease department. With over 15 years of experience in handling industrial disease and personal injury claims, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Rebecca is recognised as a Senior Litigator by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) and is accredited as an APIL Occupational and Asbestos Disease specialist.

Throughout her career, Rebecca has recovered millions of pounds in compensation for her clients, focusing on asbestos-related diseases including mesothelioma, asbestos-related lung cancer, pleural thickening, and asbestosis. Her experience also spans various other workplace illnesses, with particular focus on women suffering from asbestos-related diseases.

Rebecca’s empathetic and professional approach has earned her the respect of clients, as she supports both injured individuals and their families through the legal process. Her involvement in drop-in clinics and legal support groups further demonstrates her dedication to those affected by these devastating conditions.

Led by partner Rhiannon Davies, the asbestos claims team at Humphreys & Co. has a proven track record of securing substantial compensation for clients exposed to asbestos in the workplace. In just the past three years, they have recovered more than £8.5 million for their clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca Ryan to our team,” said Rhiannon Davies. “Her extensive experience, specialist accreditations, and compassionate approach to client care will be invaluable as we continue to fight for compensation on behalf of our clients.”

Humphreys & Co. represents clients across the UK and internationally, helping those diagnosed with asbestos-related illnesses due to workplace exposure. The firm is recognised for its sensitive legal support and is regularly featured in the Legal 500 Leading Clients’ Guide to Solicitors.

The firm offers free initial assessments and has decades of success in winning high-value compensation for mesothelioma patients and their families.

For more information about Humphreys & Co.’s asbestos claims services, visit www.humphreys.co.uk/personal/asbestosis-mesothelioma/ or contact their office directly.