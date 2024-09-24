Keystone Siding and Windows, Inc. Launches New Online Estimate Tool

Keystone Siding and Windows, a specialist in fibre cement siding based in Greater Atlanta, has introduced a free and user-friendly siding replacement cost estimate calculator on its website. This tool allows homeowners to obtain realistic price ranges for siding replacement and painting services by analysing a few key details about their home.

With over six years of experience and operating out of Cumming, Keystone Siding and Windows developed the calculator using historical project data to provide accurate cost estimates, both at the low and high end. The aim is to help customers get a clear idea of their potential costs without unnecessary hassle.

Gordon Flores, Owner of Keystone Siding and Windows, said: “The most common question homeowners ask when considering exterior renovations is ‘How much will this cost?’ It can be hard to find trustworthy information online because every home and project is different.

“Many online calculators require personal details or give overly broad cost ranges. Our aim is to provide a fast, straightforward tool that delivers more accurate results in just 30 seconds.”

Keystone Siding and Windows prides itself on offering premium services at competitive prices. They exclusively use high-quality fibre cement siding from reputable manufacturers like James Hardie and Nichiha. Their commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them more than 125 five-star reviews.

Unlike many competitors, Keystone assigns each customer a dedicated project manager, ensuring personalised service from the initial consultation right through to the completion of the project. Their in-house team of contractors ensures consistent quality and attention to detail.

For more details, visit www.keystonesidingwindows.com.