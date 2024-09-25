ZTL Contracting Expands Operations with New Alfreton Office in the Midlands

ZTL Contracting, a leading contractor in the UK specialising in earthworks and ground improvement, has opened a new office in South Normanton, Alfreton, marking a key moment in the company’s strategic growth. This expansion enhances ZTL’s capacity to manage an increasing portfolio of projects across the Midlands, positioning the company as a formidable presence in the construction industry. The decision to open an office in Alfreton is part of ZTL’s broader objective to extend its reach in the UK’s most active construction markets. This follows ZTL Contracting’s recognition with the VelociTees 2024 small business ‘Job Creation’ award, underlining its dedication to fostering economic growth in the Teesside area.

ZTL Contracting has a long-standing reputation for excellence, having successfully delivered numerous earthworks and ground remediation projects across the UK. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, which has earned it a trusted role in the construction sector. In 2023, ZTL achieved a notable turnover of £28 million, showcasing its financial strength and ability to adapt in a rapidly changing market.

The new office in Alfreton is a crucial part of ZTL’s plan to boost its operational capabilities and meet the demands of its growing client base in the Midlands. This move will enable the company to leverage opportunities in the logistics and infrastructure sectors. The expansion is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local area, including the creation of 35 new jobs, underscoring ZTL’s role in supporting both the local community and the construction sector.

Wayne Morris, Managing Director of ZTL Contracting, highlighted the significance of this development, saying, “The Midlands region represents a vibrant landscape of new opportunities and growth for our industry. By establishing our new office in Alfreton, we’re not just expanding our geographical footprint; we’re aligning with the heart of where development is most dynamic. This is an exciting time for ZTL as we delve into projects that not only challenge us but also enable us to contribute significantly to the region’s economic and infrastructural development. We’re here to build a better tomorrow, and the Midlands is a key part of that vision.”

As the company looks to the future, ZTL Contracting remains focused on expanding its portfolio of projects. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and quality, the company is poised to continue shaping the future of the construction industry while supporting the regions in which it operates.