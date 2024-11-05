Shaping the Future of Construction: New AI Training Programme for Industry Professionals Launched

A pioneering AI training programme specifically designed for the UK construction sector has been launched today, with the aim of equipping construction managers and industry leaders with the skills required to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). Titled ‘AI in Construction: Skills for the Future’, the programme has been developed through the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme in partnership with Trilateral Research. It features in-person networking events, targeted training sessions, and stakeholder webinars, offering a comprehensive introduction to AI technologies revolutionising the construction industry.

With rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, construction firms are increasingly integrating these technologies to boost efficiency, enhance safety, and reduce costs. This new programme aims to provide construction managers, senior stakeholders, and other professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to adopt AI and remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

The programme is open to construction professionals across the UK, with a particular focus on middle managers in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and senior leaders responsible for driving digital transformation within their organisations.

Meeting the Industry’s Needs

As the construction industry evolves, the demand for professionals capable of leveraging AI is becoming more pronounced. The programme was created in response to growing requests for specialised AI training within the sector. Research indicates that while AI has the potential to significantly enhance project outcomes, there remains a gap in practical AI knowledge amongst construction professionals.

Commenting on the programme’s launch, Sara El-Hanfy, Head of AI & Machine Learning at Innovate UK, said: “This training programme represents a major step forward in preparing the construction industry for the future. AI is already making waves in industries around the world, and construction is no exception. We want to ensure that professionals at every level are equipped to take advantage of AI’s benefits and lead their organisations into a new era of innovation.”

“Our goal is to provide practical, hands-on training that demystifies AI for construction professionals. This is not just about learning theory – it’s about applying AI in real-world construction scenarios to drive tangible results.”

A Comprehensive Approach to AI Education

The training programme offers three key areas to address different levels of experience and organisational requirements:

Building Connections: AI Insights for Construction Managers and Leaders

These exclusive evening networking events will bring together construction managers and industry leaders to share insights and learn from AI experts. Attendees will hear from early adopters who are already seeing the benefits of AI in construction projects, helping to raise awareness, foster connections, and accelerate AI adoption across the industry.

AI Construction Training (ACT)

This online training, aimed specifically at middle managers in SMEs, is fully funded by Innovate UK BridgeAI. These free-to-access sessions will equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to implement AI solutions in their teams. Topics will include AI project management, automation of routine tasks, predictive analytics, and using AI to improve on-site safety. Designed to be interactive, the sessions focus on real-world applications that can be immediately incorporated into daily operations.

AI in Construction: Unlocking RoI for Senior Leaders

Senior stakeholders and decision-makers are invited to participate in exclusive webinars that explore the return on investment (RoI) of AI adoption. These sessions will offer an in-depth look at how AI can streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and improve profitability. Participants will also learn about regulatory considerations and the impact of AI on compliance and safety standards.

Preparing the Workforce for the Future

The UK construction industry faces a range of challenges, from post-pandemic recovery to sustainability targets and workforce shortages. AI offers solutions by increasing efficiency, reducing waste, and improving project outcomes. However, successful AI adoption depends on a workforce that understands how to use it effectively.

Through this programme, Innovate UK BridgeAI and Trilateral Research aim to address the skills gap and empower construction professionals to leverage AI, ensuring their careers and organisations are future-proofed.

Registration Now Open

Registration has now opened for the first in-person networking event, ‘Building Connections: AI Insights for Construction Managers and Leaders’, taking place on Thursday 28 November in Manchester. For more details and to register, visit Eventbrite.