Integritas Property Group Celebrates Completion of Bastion Point

Integritas Property Group (IPG), a leading property developer in the North West, has announced the successful completion of its largest residential project to date, Bastion Point.

Situated in the heart of Liverpool, Bastion Point reflects the ethical developer’s commitment to excellence and integrity. This modern, high-quality residential development has been thoughtfully designed with residents in mind, offering excellent connectivity just minutes from Liverpool’s iconic waterfront and cultural landmarks.

Every apartment at Bastion Point showcases contemporary interiors, open-plan layouts, and premium finishes. Large windows flood the living spaces with natural light, creating a welcoming and stylish environment.

Mitchell Walsh, CEO of Integritas Property Group, said: “As we hand over Bastion Point, we’re thrilled to see our vision come to life; this development isn’t just about creating homes, it’s about enhancing Liverpool’s residential landscape with spaces that add value and foster a sense of community.

“With communal areas designed for relaxation and socialising and our unique sky gardens that offer a peaceful retreat from the city’s bustle, Bastion Point is a testament to the collaboration of talented individuals and trusted partners who share our vision. It’s a pleasure to know that Bastion Point will soon be home to many who’ll love Liverpool as much as we do.”

Founded in 2021, Integritas Property Group has built its reputation on integrity, transparency, and genuine quality. With a mission to transform communities across the North West, IPG has delivered key projects such as The Lyceum in Manchester, Copper Box in Liverpool, and Deakin’s Yard in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

In 2024, the company completed 300 apartments and aims to deliver 600 units annually by 2027, solidifying its position as a transformative force in property development.