Transforming UK Construction: AI Training Programme Launches February 2025

The UK construction industry is poised for a major transformation with the launch of a dedicated AI training initiative. The AI Construction Training (ACT) programme features free, live online sessions aimed at equipping professionals with the skills required to lead AI-powered projects. This programme bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical industry application. ACT is part of the Innovate UK BridgeAI initiative, titled ‘AI in construction: Skills for the future,’ and is being developed and delivered by Trilateral Research.

The Role of AI in Revolutionising Construction

With the sector facing challenges such as workforce shortages, increasingly complex projects, and growing sustainability requirements, artificial intelligence (AI) offers solutions to boost efficiency, predict risks, and promote sustainable practices. AI has the potential to revolutionise the way construction projects are planned, managed, and executed. The ACT programme ensures that SME managers are equipped to adopt AI technologies effectively, fostering innovation and enhancing their organisations’ competitiveness in the marketplace.

Overview of the Training Modules

ACT consists of four detailed modules, each tackling a critical aspect of AI adoption in construction:

Data and AI: Understanding the fundamentals | Participants will develop a solid understanding of data and AI, learning how these technologies can transform construction processes.

| Participants will develop a solid understanding of data and AI, learning how these technologies can transform construction processes. AI business cases: Securing buy-in | This module focuses on building persuasive business cases for AI adoption, helping attendees align AI implementation with organisational goals and secure stakeholder approval.

| This module focuses on building persuasive business cases for AI adoption, helping attendees align AI implementation with organisational goals and secure stakeholder approval. AI project management: Ensuring success | Professionals will explore effective methods for planning and executing AI projects to ensure tangible and measurable outcomes.

| Professionals will explore effective methods for planning and executing AI projects to ensure tangible and measurable outcomes. Responsible AI: Establishing standards | This module covers the ethical and regulatory aspects of AI, equipping participants to build governance frameworks for responsible and sustainable implementation.

Programme Features

Interactive Online Learning : Free, live sessions with engaging activities designed to suit professionals’ needs.

: Free, live sessions with engaging activities designed to suit professionals’ needs. Expert Guidance : Delivered by experienced specialists offering actionable insights tailored for SMEs.

: Delivered by experienced specialists offering actionable insights tailored for SMEs. Real-World Case Studies : Gain insights from successful AI applications in construction.

: Gain insights from successful AI applications in construction. Networking Opportunities : Participate in virtual forums to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration across the industry.

: Participate in virtual forums to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration across the industry. Resource Toolkit: Access practical, open-source materials and recommended reading to support learning.

Industry Endorsements

“These modules are a timely and essential resource for SME managers looking to embrace the future of construction,” said Sara El-Hanfy, Head of AI & Machine Learning, Innovate UK. “By offering practical tools and knowledge, we aim to empower construction professionals to drive meaningful change through AI.”

Programme Launch Details

The inaugural ACT cohort will run throughout February and March 2025, with registrations now open. The fully online format ensures accessibility for professionals across the UK, enabling participants to upskill without disrupting their daily work routines.

How to Register

Spaces are limited to ensure a high-quality learning experience. For more information or to secure your place, visit https://aiconstructiontraining.com.