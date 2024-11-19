Module-T to Lead UK Construction Sector with Modular Building Innovations

In response to increasing demand for sustainable and efficient construction solutions, Module-T is providing modular systems that are pre-built off-site and quickly assembled on-site. These systems cater to a wide range of uses, including offices, schools, and sanitary facilities, with the company aiming to lead the UK market with its bespoke, premium-quality modular options.

Module-T Prefabrik, a globally recognised name in modular construction with more than 15 years of experience, is entering the UK market. The company specialises in a broad range of modular products, such as office containers, sanitary facilities, locker rooms, dormitory buildings, and modular offices. A key emphasis is placed on labour accommodation, ensuring quick and efficient delivery to meet sector demands.

Speed and efficiency for commercial projects and public sector needs

Module-T’s expansion into the UK market introduces modular construction technology that prioritises speed, flexibility, and sustainability. “Our modular solutions are specifically engineered to minimise on-site disruption and accelerate construction timelines,” said Yigit Ozdemir, Regional Sales Director at Module-T. “Entire modules are built off-site in factories and assembled on-site, allowing for rapid deployment. This method not only reduces noise and pollution but also significantly lessens the environmental impact.”

2022 study by academics from the University of Cambridge and Edinburgh Napier University found that modular construction can reduce embodied carbon by up to 45%. Embodied carbon refers to emissions generated during the construction process, including the production and transportation of materials, highlighting the sustainability benefits of off-site modular construction.

Multipurpose solutions for a range of applications that minimise environmental impact

Module-T provides solutions tailored for various applications, including permanent or temporary office spaces for companies across sectors. The company also offers WC cabins, canteens, classrooms, and other facilities for municipalities and local institutions, meeting the diverse requirements of public sector projects. “Our modular facilities are designed to provide flexible, high-quality solutions that cater to the specific needs of the UK’s construction industry,” added Özdemir.

By manufacturing buildings entirely off-site and assembling them on-site, Module-T reduces construction time and minimises disruption in local communities. This approach not only enhances efficiency but aligns with industry trends favouring sustainable construction methods. “Our off-site approach offers a practical solution to the demands of commercial and public sector projects while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional construction,” noted Özdemir. “We aim to lead the UK market in providing efficient and sustainable modular construction solutions.”

Strategic growth and commitment to quality

With the UK’s modular construction market expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.3%, reaching a projected value of £12 billion by 2025, Module-T is well-positioned to establish a strong presence. By combining innovative design with extensive international experience, the company aims to deliver adaptable solutions that meet the evolving needs of both commercial and public sector clients in the UK. Whether for office spaces, educational facilities, or sanitary units, Module-T’s temporary site accommodationare built to be efficient, durable, and comfortable.

“At Module-T, we are committed to offering efficient and quality solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients across the UK,” said Özdemir. “Our expertise in modular construction will contribute significantly to the industry’s growth and support the delivery of essential projects.”