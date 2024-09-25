Airfresh Mould Removal Expands Operations into Birmingham, Strengthening Nationwide Presence

Airfresh Mould Removal, a top mould remediation expert, is pleased to announce its expansion into Birmingham. Having already established a strong presence in London, Kent, and the South East, the company is now extending its services to the West Midlands, with plans to expand further into Manchester, Liverpool, and other key UK cities.

Founded by Jo Powell in April 2022 as a sole trader, Airfresh Mould Removal has rapidly grown in size and reputation. In September 2023, co-founder Tom Colgan joined the business, and together they transformed it into a limited company. This new structure has allowed the company to achieve consistent growth, with an expanding team to support rising demand.

Airfresh Mould Removal is known for its core values of transparency, honesty, and customer focus. Specialising in mould remediation and hoarder cleaning, the company is highly regarded for its professional, thorough, and ethical approach. Jo and Tom are also passionate about training the next generation of mould remediation specialists, delivering courses across the country through the UK Association of Mould Experts.

“We’re thrilled to bring our expertise to Birmingham and look forward to serving homeowners and businesses across the city,” said Jo Powell, Co-Founder of Airfresh Mould Removal. “We believe in doing things the right way, offering honest advice, and providing top-quality mould removal services that people can trust. Our mission is to continue growing our reach while maintaining the strong values that got us here.”

With future plans to expand into Manchester, Liverpool, and other cities, Airfresh Mould Removal is on track to become a national leader in the field of mould remediation.

For further information on Airfresh Mould Removal, visit mouldremovalbirmingham.co.uk or contact 01212 221198.