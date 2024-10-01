Tokyo Brand ESC Unveils New Fashion and Lifestyle Collection, Combining Japanese Craftsmanship with Modern Creative Designs

Tokyo-based premium fashion and lifestyle brand ESC has launched its latest collection, which fuses contemporary art from a renowned British artist with the finest Japanese fabrics and advanced dyeing methods, offering both fashion and homeware.

The foundation of ESC lies in its dedication to exceptional Japanese craftsmanship, now enhanced by a unique collaboration with British artist Weirdcore, best known for creating striking visuals for world-famous musicians. Weirdcore’s exclusive print, inspired by avant-garde music, delivers a bold artistic statement for both fashion and home interiors. The new homeware range features premium textiles made from natural raw materials, reflecting a balance of refined aesthetics, comfort, and ethical commitment.

The collection comprises nine cushion designs, three bag styles, and various accessories, including caps, stoles, belts, and a shirt. These items will be available from mid-October 2024 through the ESC online store and the London-based boutique, Wolf & Badger. The full clothing line is set to debut in November.

HOMEWARE

To elevate daily life with a combination of modern, timeless design and superior quality, ESC introduces its homeware line. The debut cushion collection is crafted from a luxurious blend of cashmere wool and organic cotton, sourced from top Japanese textile producers. The intricate prints are created by master dyeing studios in Kyoto and Tokyo, known for blending centuries-old techniques with innovation. Featuring music-inspired artwork and dyes derived from traditional Japanese minerals, such as Iron Grey and Pale Pink from Akane (madder root), the collection offers an elegant touch to interior decor.

BAG

The new Carrier Bag merges the structure of a bucket bag with the simplicity of a paper bag, offering versatility with its two-way wear option—over the shoulder or as a sling. The bag is made using premium Takashima canvas for the exterior and Enshu cotton for the interior, both sourced from reputable Japanese textile makers. Combining the durability of canvas with the softness of 100% organic cotton, the bag is further enhanced by Weirdcore’s striking artwork, making it a stylish and functional addition to any outfit.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Modern reinterpretations have been applied to the 5-panel cap, shirt, duty jacket, and work trousers, all of which draw inspiration from the art and music culture of the 1980s. The silhouettes have been updated with a contemporary feel, crafted from the finest cashmere-blend wool produced by a renowned Japanese manufacturer, known for its top-quality worsted fabrics. In addition, the collection includes items made from 100% organic cotton, woven by the respected Enshu cotton weavers. Weirdcore’s artwork is skilfully applied to the shirts and stoles by expert dyeing artisans in Kyoto and Tokyo, ensuring the highest standard of craftsmanship.