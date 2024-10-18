NARMA Introduces the Agal Collection: Where Tradition Meets Innovation and Sustainability

On Monday evening, NARMA, the design studio and atelier established by Nouf Al Rashed, debuted its first capsule collection, titled the Agal Collection, at an exclusive fashion show in London.

The brand name NARMA is a blend of the Arabic words “Nar” meaning fire and “Ma” meaning water, signifying the balance and harmony at the heart of the label. This fusion mirrors Nouf’s creative philosophy, drawing on diverse cultural influences and artistic traditions to craft unique, visionary pieces.

Nouf’s approach to design focuses on a deep respect for materials, with a penchant for experimenting with non-traditional elements to push creative boundaries. The Agal Collection, NARMA’s first foray into womenswear, features the distinctive black cord of the agal as a recurring motif throughout the pieces. The collection is designed to be inclusive and accessible, steering away from conventional garments to appeal to contemporary tastes.

Sustainability lies at the core of Nouf’s vision, with a commitment to producing stylish yet ethically made garments. The Agal Collection reflects this dedication, seamlessly merging fashion, cultural heritage, and environmental consciousness in every design.

Reflecting on the collection, NARMA founder and designer Nouf Al Rashed said, “This collection embodies a woman who is in love with playful curiosity, and is a reflection of creativity, with both nature and nurture working together.”

Nouf continued: “Women were traditionally excluded from the Agal that is worn by men, so I wanted to bring in the idea of a woman’s crown. I have aimed to share this symbol of honour with a female audience, making it more inclusive and accessible to all. I hope for all women to become part of this exciting journey as The Agal Collection continues to make its mark across the globe.”

The Agal Collection was launched at Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square, W1T 5HJ in London. More than just a fashion line, the collection celebrates heritage, innovation, and sustainable design.