Novelty Clothing Supplier Shirtbox Adopts Organic and Sustainable Production

Shirtbox, a leading provider of humorous and personalised clothing, has now transitioned to a fully organic and sustainable production model.

Founded in 2014, Shirtbox has established itself as a market leader in funny t-shirts and slogan-based designs, allowing customers to personalise items to suit their individual tastes.

By switching to 100% organic cotton, Shirtbox has earned certification from the Global Organic Textile Standard, ensuring that all products are now vegan-friendly.

Neil Ratcliffe, Co-founder of Shirtbox, explained: “We’re well aware of our industry’s reputation and we understand the need to ensure that we do everything we can to minimise our impact on the environment. Our fabric dying process also saves thousands of litres of water.”

“As a small business it is difficult to make the transition because being sustainable and environmentally-aware creates a costlier supply chain, but we now have a far better product and we are operating as a carbon neutral business which we are exceptionally proud of.”

Shirtbox has also joined the Remill scheme, which allows customers to return their 100% cotton items for recycling instead of discarding them.

This circular fashion initiative enables Shirtbox to reuse returned materials to create new products. Customers can even send in any 100% cotton clothing from other brands for recycling.

Neil added: “There are not many companies in our sector that currently support circular fashion so it’s something we are passionate about and the evidence shows it is the future for the fast fashion industry.

“With Christmas fast approaching, those clothes you no longer wear can be sent to us rather than end up at landfill, and we can then create new products from them.”

“We create fun, happy products and we are delighted that we can now say we also have a positive impact on the environment as well as our customers.”

All Shirtbox products are printed in the UK and the company has an online personalisation tool where customers can create their own designs. The Shirtbox Christmas jumper range is now available to purchase, they also stock a wide range of funny t-shirts plus a brand new selection of hoodies, t-shirts, tote bags and mugs that can be personalised to the customer’s taste.

Neil continued: “As we’re now approaching Christmas, our products are great stocking fillers and in a world where we all need to be conscious of our impact on the planet, why not order from a carbon neutral company that uses recycled materials in its products and encourage others to donate their unwanted items at the same time.”

For more information on Shirtbox and its product range, visit shirtbox.com.