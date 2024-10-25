SheerLuxe to Continue Pioneering with AI Fashion Editor

Georgie Coleridge Cole, founder of SheerLuxe, has committed to further innovation following the launch of Reem, the company’s AI-powered fashion and lifestyle editor, which has sparked a mixed response from readers.

Originally launched in 2007 as a directory of online retailers, SheerLuxe has transformed into the UK’s leading digital fashion and lifestyle publisher. Expanding beyond its London headquarters, SheerLuxe now operates a Middle East office, with an editor-in-chief and fashion editor based in Dubai, alongside a London-based managing editor who previously held the position of editor-in-chief at Grazia ME.

In addition to a daily digital newsletter that spans topics from fashion and beauty to culture, home, and travel, SheerLuxe produces supplements tailored to diverse interests, including weddings, parenting, mature women, younger audiences, the modern man, and a recently launched business edition.

Earlier this year, SheerLuxe entered the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the launch of Reem Bot, an AI-enhanced fashion and lifestyle editor, guided by the SheerLuxe team. Reem has been featured on the SheerLuxe website where her insights into her fashion and the latest trends are shared regularly.

The company has positioned Reem alongside its human editors, offering recommendations across fashion, beauty, and travel to engage its audience.

Georgie Coleridge Cole explained: “The idea of introducing AI came from our desire to be at the forefront of the industry, to continue to push barriers and try new things – as we have always done.

“TikTok was new when we started experimenting with the platform and our efforts with it have had a hugely positive impact on the business, and that came from getting out there, pushing ourselves and giving it a try. With AI, it’s the same.

“Reem caused a stir because of concerns people have about job security and AI replacing humans but, in fact, developing Reem had quite the opposite effect – the workload involved with running her has actually created jobs. Look at the number of roles the birth of e-commerce and social media created.”

Despite the varied reception to Reem, Georgie remains committed to further AI exploration at SheerLuxe.

She added: “We are a well-known consumer facing platform, so it is hard to experiment quietly but ultimately everyone can and should be using AI in their businesses somehow. Whether you see it as a positive or a negative, it’s not going away.”

For more information about SheerLuxe, visit sheerluxe.com.