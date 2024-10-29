Orchardleigh Estate Wellness Retreats Welcomes “Eating Behaviour Expert” Hanna Longstaff to the Team

Orchardleigh Estate Wellness Retreats is thrilled to welcome Hanna Longstaff, also known as “The Eating Behaviour Expert”, to its team, beginning 1 November 2024.

Orchardleigh Wellness Retreats, centred on holistic wellness and spiritual growth, offer guests a unique and transformative experience (Top Santé magazine – August 2024). Hosted at the peaceful Elmhay Park, each retreat combines gentle physical, mindful, and educational activities personalised to each individual. Attendees are encouraged to step away from daily stresses and rejuvenate within a nurturing, tranquil setting. “Where better to reconnect with yourself and emerge renewed, empowered and aligned with your goals?”

Each retreat provides freshly prepared, balanced, and nutritious meals of top restaurant quality. Alongside activities to clear the mind and a variety of relaxing and revitalising experiences, Orchardleigh offers a complete escape from the pressures of modern life. The retreats focus on reducing stress and promoting relaxation, helping clients to clear their minds, nourish their bodies, and recharge.

Orchardleigh Wellness Retreats are designed to support long-term wellness and sustainable healthy living through evidence-based methods and personalised guidance. The next retreat will run from 8-10 November 2024, with regular retreats planned, emphasising health, fitness, and general well-being.

Samantha Newby Vincent, Marketing Director at Orchardleigh Estate, shared her excitement: “We invited Hanna to join our retreat team of facilitators as we believe her unique skillset will complement what we offer brilliantly and we knew she would fit in well.”

Hanna Longstaff is a highly experienced professional with multiple qualifications, including Certified Holistic Life Coach, Advanced Holistic Lifestyle & Nutrition, Functional Nutrition, Mind Body Practitioner, and hypnotherapy.

Hanna expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “We hugely underestimate the power of food on our mental and physical health. Making healthier, educated food choices consistently can very quickly raise your energy levels, relieve anxiety, improve mental clarity and generally boost your mood and wellness. I’m really looking forward to sharing some delicious insights at the retreat.”

Spaces are currently limited to 20 attendees, allowing for an intimate, personalised experience. Attendees also have the option to book a one-on-one consultation with many of the retreat’s coaches, including Hanna. Those interested are encouraged to book early. The retreats are designed to benefit anyone looking to improve their health and well-being. For more details or to book a place, visit www.orchardleighwellness.com.