Ksenia Droben Matchmaking Launches Dating Retreat to Overcome Barriers Faced by 76% of Singles

Ksenia Droben Matchmaking, an international leader in matchmaking with over 25 years of experience, has announced its latest residential dating retreat. From 29th November to 1st December 2024, singles will gather at the stunning Castle Dretzel (Schloss Dretzel) in Germany for an exclusive event aimed at fostering meaningful connections in a relaxed, luxurious setting.

Building on the success of the 2023 Love Castle retreat, which welcomed 65 participants and led to two weddings, Ksenia Droben Matchmaking is offering a dynamic programme of activities. Guests will enjoy yoga, dancing, cooking, round-table discussions, singles’ events, nature walks, and coaching sessions, designed to help participants connect on a deeper level.

To better understand the obstacles faced by singles, Ksenia Droben conducted extensive research with 2,295 clients worldwide, including participants from Germany, the UK, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Italy, and Japan. The findings revealed significant challenges: 49% of respondents struggle to find quality singles, 27% find it difficult to meet new people, and 42% have not been on a date in the last six months.

The study also highlighted shifts in dating habits. While 24.54% of respondents rely solely on dating apps, 31.36% combine apps with professional matchmaking services, reflecting a growing trust in expert guidance.

Communication preferences showed a strong preference for video calls, with 63% of men and 65% of women favouring this method, underlining the importance of genuine connections in today’s digital dating world.

As a trusted name in matchmaking, Ksenia Droben’s service has been featured on Germany’s most prominent matchmaking TV show for six years. With this retreat, she continues to provide transformative experiences for singles, blending professional expertise with a warm, community-oriented approach.

For further details on the retreat or matchmaking services, visit www.droben-matchmaking.com.