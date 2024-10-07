Bluewater Home Interiors Forms Official Partnership with Samsung Appliances

Bluewater Home Interiors, the largest independent kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom showroom in York, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Samsung appliances. This exciting collaboration represents a key development in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier home solutions for the residents of York and surrounding areas.

As part of the partnership, Bluewater Home Interiors has introduced a dedicated display showcasing Samsung’s innovative appliances within their expansive York showroom. This allows customers to experience the cutting-edge technology and sleek designs of Samsung products firsthand. The new addition complements Bluewater’s existing range of kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms, further enhancing their position as a leading home interior provider in the region.

Dominic and Chris, who oversee York kitchen department at Bluewater Home Interiors in York, expressed their excitement about the collaboration: “Partnering with Samsung, a global leader in technology and home appliances, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best in form and function. This partnership enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art kitchen solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our York clientele.”

Chris, General Manager of Bluewater Home Interiors, also shared his enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to bring Samsung’s innovative appliances to our York showroom. This partnership allows us to offer our customers in York and beyond an even wider range of high-quality options for their homes. The combination of our design expertise and Samsung’s technological prowess will enable us to create truly outstanding living spaces.”

Visit Bluewater York’s Kitchen & Bathroom Showroom

York’s largest independent showroom offers a variety of contemporary and traditional design ideas. Whether you are seeking inspiration or wish to consult with one of our expert designers, we invite you to visit and explore our extensive range of kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom solutions.

Showroom Information: Address: 26-30 Auster Road, York, YO30 4XA

Phone: 01904 690069

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 8.30am – 5pm

Saturday: 8.30am – 4pm

Customers are warmly invited to visit the Bluewater Home Interiors showroom in York to explore the newly installed Samsung appliance display. Learn how these innovative products can elevate your home, with plenty of inspiration for designing your dream kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom.

For more information about Bluewater Home Interiors and their new partnership with Samsung, please feel free to visit the showroom or contact us via the details provided above.