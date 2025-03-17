Homeowners Advised on Protecting Against New Blowtorch Burglary Tactics

Colin’s Sash Windows is urging homeowners to strengthen their home security following a rise in burglaries across the north of England involving the use of blowtorches.

Criminals are targeting vulnerabilities in uPVC front doors, using high-powered blowtorches to weaken the locks and gain access through traditional entry points.

This method involves melting away sections of the door to reach the internal locking mechanism. uPVC and composite doors are particularly at risk, as the material surrounding the lock softens quickly under intense heat.

North Yorkshire Police are currently investigating three overnight burglary attempts in the Acomb area of York, where offenders attempted to steal car keys from homes with vehicles parked on driveways.

Additionally, reports of similar incidents have surfaced in Chorley, Bradford, and Stockport, raising concerns among homeowners.

Colin Greenslade, Founder of Colin’s Sash Windows, is advising residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their properties from blowtorch burglaries.

He said: “High-security locks should be a first port of call, as standard locks can be vulnerable to heat attacks. Installing anti-snap locks prevents easy entry.

“Windows can also be a target, so upgrading to laminated security glass makes forced entry more difficult. You should also think about smart home security, as motion-activated cameras, alarms and exterior lighting will be a deterrent.

“When I first heard about this new wave of burglary technique, I was horrified. At Colin’s Sash Windows we specialise in high-quality, secure uPVC sash windows with modern, high security features. All the front doors we sell come with anti snap locks. When the bad guys see these, they move on. For homeowners looking to enhance security without compromising aesthetics, we offer expert advice and tailored solutions.”

For more details on how to protect your home from blowtorch burglaries, visit: colinssashwindows.co.uk/blog/blowtorch-burglary.