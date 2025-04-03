Tooltap Launches in Manchester to Offer Affordable Access to Household Equipment

A new equipment-sharing initiative has been launched in Manchester, aiming to give residents cost-effective access to high-quality tools and appliances without the need for personal ownership.

Tooltap Manchester, a locally founded venture, has introduced an online rental platform offering cleaning equipment including carpet cleaner hire and pressure washer hire in Manchester, with additional items expected to be added in coming months.

“Our research showed that the average power tool is used for less than 13 hours throughout its lifetime, while items like carpet cleaners are typically used just twice yearly,” explains a company representative. “This presented an opportunity to create a more efficient solution for Manchester residents.”

The service arrives as many households are seeking new ways to manage budgets during the ongoing cost of living crisis. By prioritising rental over ownership, Tooltap provides a practical way to access equipment only when needed, removing the financial burden of purchase and storage.

Created by entrepreneurs from Manchester, Tooltap draws inspiration from other successful sharing economy models while tailoring its approach to suit the needs of Greater Manchester. The business highlights its focus on serving local communities and responding to regional demands.

The platform replaces security deposits with digital ID checks, ensures thorough sanitisation of equipment after each use, and offers both home delivery within Manchester and a convenient pick-up point in Salford. Flexible hire periods are available to suit a range of projects, from quick weekend tasks to longer DIY jobs.

Beyond the economic benefits, the sharing system has a clear environmental aim—reducing waste and unnecessary manufacturing by improving equipment utilisation. “Each tool shared means one less item manufactured and eventually discarded,” notes the company representative. “We’re building a more sustainable approach to accessing the equipment people need only when they need it.”

Looking ahead, Tooltap plans to broaden its product offering based on customer input, with possible future additions such as kitchen appliances, garden tools, and home DIY gear. “We’re taking a data-driven approach to scaling, focusing on categories where sharing makes the most economic and practical sense for Manchester residents,” the representative added.