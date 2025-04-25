Cleanfluencer Cleanwithbea Tackles Her Largest Transformation Yet in Partnership with HG

Renowned for her viral ‘free cleans’ and fearless attitude to filth, Cleanwithbea has undertaken her most challenging project to date—her Biggest Ever Clean. This massive undertaking was powered by HG, who stepped in as sponsor to help rejuvenate the flat and support a life-changing fresh start for its occupant.
Over the course of 11 intense days, Bea and her partner took on the herculean task of restoring the home. Among the toughest obstacles was the need to bring in a biohazard team to deal with a bath that had served as a toilet for four years. HG’s backing also enabled the removal of heaps of rubbish with the help of several skips and the addition of brand-new furnishings.
HG, a trusted name in high-performance cleaning solutions, not only funded the entire clean but also donated 30 of their specialist products. These were instrumental in turning the severely neglected flat into a clean, liveable home. From unclogging drains and cleaning carpets to restoring wooden surfaces and eradicating limescale, HG’s product range proved exceptionally effective for every cleaning task.
The flat’s resident, who had endured several traumatic life events four years prior, had since struggled with her mental health. With the help of professional therapy, she is now on the road to recovery. When she felt ready to reclaim her space, she reached out to Bea, and that decision has marked a turning point in her journey.