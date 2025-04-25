Cleanfluencer Cleanwithbea Tackles Her Largest Transformation Yet in Partnership with HG

Renowned for her viral ‘free cleans’ and fearless attitude to filth, Cleanwithbea has undertaken her most challenging project to date—her Biggest Ever Clean. This massive undertaking was powered by HG, who stepped in as sponsor to help rejuvenate the flat and support a life-changing fresh start for its occupant.

Over the course of 11 intense days, Bea and her partner took on the herculean task of restoring the home. Among the toughest obstacles was the need to bring in a biohazard team to deal with a bath that had served as a toilet for four years. HG’s backing also enabled the removal of heaps of rubbish with the help of several skips and the addition of brand-new furnishings.

HG, a trusted name in high-performance cleaning solutions, not only funded the entire clean but also donated 30 of their specialist products. These were instrumental in turning the severely neglected flat into a clean, liveable home. From unclogging drains and cleaning carpets to restoring wooden surfaces and eradicating limescale, HG’s product range proved exceptionally effective for every cleaning task.

The flat’s resident, who had endured several traumatic life events four years prior, had since struggled with her mental health. With the help of professional therapy, she is now on the road to recovery. When she felt ready to reclaim her space, she reached out to Bea, and that decision has marked a turning point in her journey.

The unbelievable footage has already gone viral with over 18million views and almost 1 million likes. See Bea’s Biggest Ever Clean reels to date here:

The living room transformation will go live on TikTok today (Wednesday 23rd April) and the final part, the bedroom clean, will be live Sunday 27th April.

HG Commercial Director International, Ryan O’Sullivan said: “When we heard Bea was looking to take on this biggest ever cleaning challenge of course at HG we jumped at the opportunity to make it happen. We’ve worked together for over a year now and love how Bea puts our products thoroughly to the test to make a real positive impact for people. HG’s motto is “Does what it promises” and I am very proud to demonstrate and deliver on this with Bea. And as well as when our Brand Manager, Candice volunteered to get down there to help Bea out as this one was not for the faint hearted! It’s a great partnership as Bea shares HG’s ideals of making people’s homes their sanctuary, safe and healthy. Bea’s commitment to delivering life-changing cleans for those in need is a real inspiration and we’re delighted to be able to support Bea in this like no one else can.”

Cleanwithbea, added: “I’ve been a huge fan of HG products for years – their mould spray and foam limescale remover have always been staples in my kit. So having HG step forward to support one of my free cleans meant the world.

“This clean came with significant costs – from biohazard waste removal and PPE to new furniture and multiple skips – it was the biggest clean I’ve ever done, both financially and in scale. Having HG’s backing made a huge difference, and I can’t thank them enough.

“They didn’t just provide financial support – they physically got stuck into the clean too. Candice spent an entire day helping me load skips with rubbish. This was a huge team effort, and I’m beyond grateful to them all.”