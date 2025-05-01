Bonya Stage 2 Formula Earns Trust of UK Mothers in First Time Mums Test & Rated Review

Selecting the ideal formula for a baby is one of the more important – and often difficult – choices a parent must make.

Bonya has received strong praise from UK families following a recent Test & Rated review of its Stage 2 Follow-On Milk by First Time Mums UK.

To gain honest, experience-based insights, 20 mums with babies aged between 6 and 12 months took part in the Test & Rated campaign. Each participant trialled Bonya Stage 2 Follow-On Milk and gave feedback on key areas such as preparation, taste, digestibility, and cost.

Bonya’s formula is designed to deliver excellent nutrition at an accessible price point. It is made with milk fats, contains no palm oil or fish oil, and is both Halal and Kosher friendly. The product also supports a charitable initiative via its partnership with In Kind Direct, helping families in need.

During the trial, 80% of mums found the formula very easy to mix with no clumping issues. 60% of babies took to it straight away, 25% adjusted after a few feeds, and 15% took longer — but no babies rejected it outright.

Parents also praised the formula’s digestibility: 80% noticed no signs of discomfort or constipation, a key concern when trying new milk products.

When it came to taste, 45% of mums rated it as good, while 20% described it as excellent. Many appreciated the mild flavour, which helped ease the transition for babies.

Feedback included comments such as:

“The taste is good, not overpowering, and just sweet enough.”

“It’s thick, creamy, and smells good.”

“I like that the formula doesn’t contain fish oil like most brands.”

An impressive 95% of participating parents were satisfied with the overall quality and nutritional profile of the milk.

Cost-effectiveness was another standout feature, with Bonya scoring 4.7 out of 5 for affordability. 80% of mums cited price as a deciding factor when selecting formula, making Bonya a strong contender for budget-conscious families.

The charitable element of Bonya’s business model also resonated deeply with over 80% of the mums involved. They shared thoughts such as:

“The charitable aspect is amazing – formula is expensive, and not everyone can afford it.”

“It’s great to see a brand giving back and supporting families in need.”

“Knowing that buying Bonya helps other parents makes me feel even better about choosing it.”

Yana Abramova, Founder of First Time Mums UK, commented:

“We’re thrilled to see such positive feedback from our community about Bonya Follow-On Milk. It’s clear that parents are not only confident in its quality and nutrition but also feel reassured knowing they’re giving their little ones a product they can trust.

“These results reflect the real impact of thoughtful, science-backed nutrition in the first crucial years of life.”

With 90% of mums stating they would recommend Bonya Stage 2 to others, the brand has firmly positioned itself as a go-to option for parents seeking quality, value, and trust in one formula.