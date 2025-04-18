John Padilla Plumbing Relocates Headquarters to San Diego to Strengthen Local Services

John Padilla Plumbing, a well-regarded provider of plumbing and water treatment solutions, has officially relocated its headquarters from National City, CA, to a new central address at 4650 Santa Fe Street, San Diego, CA. This relocation aims to boost the company’s ability to efficiently serve customers throughout San Diego County.

Since opening in 2010, John Padilla Plumbing has remained dedicated to offering dependable plumbing services, innovative water filtration systems, and exceptional customer support. The new headquarters marks a significant step forward in the company’s regional growth and its ongoing mission to serve the community with distinction.

The upgraded premises provide increased warehouse capacity and operational space, which enables quicker service responses and improved installation efficiency. It also enhances internal workflows, paving the way for future expansion and an even greater focus on tailored customer care.

“Relocating to central San Diego is a major milestone for us,” said Rick Vazza, John Padilla Plumbing owner and Point Loma resident. “This move strengthens our ability to serve our growing customer base while staying true to our mission—providing top-tier plumbing and water quality solutions with outstanding service.”

Beyond standard plumbing services, John Padilla Plumbing is also proud to deliver full-spectrum water treatment solutions. The firm has recently become the exclusive supplier of Brita PRO filtration and softening systems in San Diego, underscoring its commitment to delivering cleaner, safer, and better-tasting water to families across the region. These systems effectively eliminate contaminants, enhance water taste, and protect household plumbing.

The company’s qualified professionals offer expert support in water heater installations, home-wide filtration systems, leak detection, drain unblocking, and emergency plumbing work. With a steadily growing team and an expanding fleet of vehicles, John Padilla Plumbing continues to be a dependable partner for homeowners seeking high-quality plumbing care.

Customers are invited to visit the new headquarters at 4650 Santa Fe Street, San Diego, CA, or to contact the team directly on 858-905-7074 for bookings, queries, or consultations.