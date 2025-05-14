Diamond Home Support Unveils Ambitious UK-Wide Growth Strategy

Diamond Home Support, a leading provider of domestic cleaning services, has announced an extensive expansion plan to cater to increasing demand across the UK.

With a presence already established through more than 100 local offices, the business is aiming to broaden its footprint further in response to ongoing shifts in how UK households manage domestic responsibilities.

The latest development will see the company expand its operational reach to better serve a growing and diverse clientele — including younger adults under 35, who now use cleaners more than any other age group, as well as older people living independently, and dual-income families managing full workloads alongside home life.

Managing Director Andrew Watton said: “This expansion is about meeting the needs of modern households. We’re seeing rising demand from people who need support at home. Whether that’s younger professionals, older clients, or families stretched for time. At its core, this is about helping people live better by giving them back time and support in their daily lives.”

The initiative is investment-driven and aims to improve service accessibility in regions currently underserved, while also strengthening the business’s capacity to meet demand across its existing network. According to the company, this is part of a broader strategic response to demographic changes that continue to shape domestic service trends in the UK.

As part of the programme, Diamond Home Support will also enhance internal systems and infrastructure to support the growing number of locations. With more households seeking external help to maintain household routines, scaling up while maintaining consistent service quality has become a central focus.

The expansion reflects a wider trend in how home services are integrated into daily life. Many families and individuals now view regular cleaning support not as a luxury, but as a practical response to busy schedules and evolving lifestyles.

The company confirmed that the expansion will include new regional offices in areas where local demand is high or currently unmet. The goal is to maintain consistency in service delivery and ensure high standards are applied across all new and existing territories.