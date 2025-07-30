Voice-Controlled Smart Blinds Empower 16.1 Million Disabled People in the UK

Bradford-based manufacturer Motorised Blinds UK is spotlighting the life-changing role of voice-activated blinds for the 16.1 million disabled individuals across the UK — equivalent to 24% of the population.
The company’s smart blind systems, which integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, deliver essential accessibility solutions that support independent living while aligning with the Equality Act 2010’s standards for reasonable adjustments in the home.
With 2.57 million Blue Badge holders in England and over 340,000 people registered as blind or partially sighted across the UK, accessible home automation is more important than ever. Motorised Blinds UK’s wire-free, voice-operated solutions remove the physical hurdles posed by traditional blinds for those with mobility, dexterity, or visual limitations.