Solar Solve Introduces Ziptrak® Blinds to Strengthen UK and Marine Shading Solutions

Solar Solve, a long-standing leader in specialist marine shading systems, has introduced Ziptrak® Interior and Outdoor Blinds to its international portfolio.

Now appointed as the official supplier for the UK and global marine sectors, Solar Solve will distribute Ziptrak®’s cutting-edge products to residential, commercial, and maritime clients seeking both functional and aesthetic enhancements.

This new addition represents a pivotal move in Solar Solve’s mission to offer complete shading solutions that serve the needs of users on land and at sea.

The Ziptrak® partnership delivers high-performance blind technology to sectors where consistent reliability and rugged durability are absolutely essential.

Ziptrak® Interior Blinds represent a transformative leap in blind design. With an innovative track-guided system and a unique spring-assisted mechanism, users can adjust the blinds smoothly and safely—without cords or chains, which are often unsuitable for vessels. These blinds are a practical choice for those needing effective control over light and privacy in domestic, commercial, or marine cabins.

Combining a sleek appearance with solid build quality, the interior models suit various interior styles—from modern home décors to practical marine and office environments. Their robust materials ensure long-lasting use even in challenging locations.

For outdoor applications, Ziptrak® Blinds offer a seamless connection between indoor comfort and outdoor living. They protect against the elements, including strong winds, UV radiation, insects, and heavy rain. Purpose-built for harsh British weather and marine use, they allow precise control of environment and climate—ideal for patios, decks, and exposed outdoor zones.

Their cord-free track system ensures dependable performance without the safety risks associated with traditional ropes or pulleys. This makes them highly suitable for environments with rigorous safety and regulatory standards.

“The addition of Ziptrak® blinds strengthens Solar Solve’s position as a leading provider of innovative, high-performance shading solutions for both the UK blind industry and the global marine sector,” said Martin Saunders, Managing Director of Solar Solve.

“These products deliver outstanding functionality with stylish design, helping our customers achieve greater comfort and energy efficiency whilst maintaining the reliability standards our marine clients demand.”

This product launch aligns with growing industry priorities around enhanced comfort and sustainability, reflecting a shared understanding that better living and working spaces support improved human performance and wellbeing.

About Solar Solve



Based in South Shields, UK, Solar Solve Ltd is the manufacturer of SOLASOLV®—the world’s leading brand of roller sunscreens for navigation bridge windows, control rooms, and crane or driller cabins. With a proud history spanning over 45 years, Solar Solve has supplied more than 200,000 Type Approved sunscreens to over 20,000 vessels worldwide.

Renowned for quality, reliability, and customer service, Solar Solve products are trusted by shipowners, operators, and shipbuilders across the globe.