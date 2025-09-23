Foil Fiasco: Americans Turn to Tin for Bizarre Door Security Trend

Move over pumpkin spice — the latest viral fad in the U.S. is covering your front door handle in aluminium foil.

According to countless social media posts, this “hack” supposedly deters burglars. The theory is that the crunch of foil might either frighten intruders away or distract them long enough to question the homeowner’s sanity.

Colin Greenslade, founder of Colin’s Sash Windows, commented: “It’s entertaining, but unless your burglar is a magpie, tin foil won’t protect your home. If you really want peace of mind, try something more effective — like secure sash windows or doors tested to PAS24 standards.”

Although the craze leaves some properties resembling cut-price art projects, Colin’s Sash Windows notes that real home security and energy efficiency are never achieved with items from the kitchen cupboard.

Colin added: “Before you raid the clingfilm cupboard, remember: the only thing tin foil is guaranteed to protect is your Sunday roast.”