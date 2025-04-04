DIY Takes Centre Stage This Easter Bank Holiday, Research Finds

With Easter just around the corner, a new tradition is gaining momentum alongside chocolate eggs and family gatherings — the return of DIY season. For many UK homeowners, the long Easter weekend provides the perfect opportunity to tackle those nagging home improvement tasks that have been put off during the winter months.

Fresh research by Thompson’s reveals that 60.24% of UK households are planning to roll up their sleeves this Bank Holiday, dedicating time to home improvement and maintenance jobs.

Among the most popular projects, power washing patios and driveways comes out on top, with 34.69% of participants putting it at the top of their DIY list. Interior painting follows at 20.41%, with 18.37% opting for exterior painting. Other jobs include assembling flat-pack furniture (6.12%) and installing new decking or a patio (4.08%).

Patio Cleaning Tops the DIY Priority List

“It’s no surprise that cleaning or power washing a patio or drive comes out as the top DIY job planned for this Bank Holiday,” says Clara Dursent, Brand Manager at Thompson’s. “The UK’s wet and windy weather can take its toll on paving and tarmac. Dirt and fallen leaves can quickly pile up on surfaces, causing unsightly stains that may become hard to clean and can damage the surface over time. Regular cleaning can help preserve the life of your paving, saving hundreds, if not thousands, in the long run.”

Blasting away grime, moss, and weeds makes any outdoor space more welcoming — but there’s also a safety benefit. Damp conditions promote algae and moss growth, making surfaces slippery and hazardous. Poor drainage can further lead to mould and mildew build-up.

Smart Tools and Long-Term Protection Are Key

Planning a patio or driveway clean this Easter? Choosing the right tools is essential. According to the survey, 75.51% of homeowners say they’ll need to purchase supplies to complete their projects, with 64.86% expecting to spend between £10 and £50.

A pressure washer is a fast and efficient way to lift dirt, debris, and stubborn stains from outdoor surfaces, speeding up what could otherwise be a labour-intensive job.

“However, for a longer-term solution, a specialist cleaner such as Thompson’s Advanced Patio and Block Paving Cleaner will continue to protect the surface from algae growth for a further 6 months. By investing in quality cleaning products and proper maintenance, your patio will look its best all year round. This makes light work of DIY and hopefully leaves you some time to relax this Easter!” says Thompson’s DIY Expert.

To round off the job, applying a waterproof sealant like Thompson’s One Coat Patio and Block Paving Seal helps prevent water ingress and protects against dirt, moss, algae, and long-term surface damage.

